Air Jordan 1 Low “Cobalt Bliss” (GS) Release Date Unveiled

A fresh colorway for the fall.

The Air Jordan 1 Low is gearing up for a fresh release with its upcoming "Cobalt Blue" colorway, designed exclusively for grade school sizes. This edition brings a light shade of blue to the iconic silhouette, offering a cool and refreshing look that's perfect for any season. The upper features a soft, cobalt blue base, contrasted by crisp white details that highlight the sneaker's classic design elements. The "Cobalt Blue" colorway is clean and simple, making it an easy addition to any young sneakerhead's collection. The white Swoosh, laces, and midsole create a striking contrast against the blue upper, enhancing the overall appeal of the shoe.

The Air Jordan 1 Low remains a favorite for its versatility, and this colorway adds a fresh twist to the beloved model. In addition to the Air Jordan 1 Low, an Air Jordan 1 Mid will also be dropping in the same "Cobalt Blue" colorway, giving fans another option to rock this stylish palette. With its sleek design and exclusive grade school sizing, the Air Jordan 1 Low "Cobalt Blue" is set to be a popular pick. Keep an eye out for its release and get ready to add some cool blue tones to your sneaker rotation.

"Cobalt Bliss" Air Jordan 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a white midsole. Further, the uppers are made up of a cobalt blue leather base, with matching cobalt blue leather overlays. Also, the Swoosh is a white leather with a white Wings logo on the heels. Finally, this pair is a Grade School exclusive, so only GS sizes will be available on drop day.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low "Cobalt Bliss" (GS) will be released on October 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $90 when they drop.

Image via Nike