Verdy x Nike SB Dunk Low “Visty” Release Date Revealed

The Nike SB Dunk Low is gearing up for a thrilling release this September. It's featuring a fresh collaboration with Verdy, the visionary behind Girls Don't Cry. Dubbed the "Visty" colorway, this sneaker draws inspiration from Verdy's beloved "Visty" plush toy, incorporating a playful mix of pastel blue, green, pink, and yellow. These colors embody the whimsical and joyful essence of Verdy's artistic creations. They transform Dunk Low into a wearable piece of art that marries street culture with contemporary design.
Every detail of the shoe reflects Verdy's meticulous attention to style and uniqueness, from the vibrant color palette to the precise detailing. Sneaker enthusiasts and fans of Verdy's work are eagerly anticipating this drop, drawn by the sneaker's eye-catching design and cultural resonance. Keep reading to discover the official release date this September, and prepare for the "Visty" Dunk Low to make a splash in the sneaker community. These sneakers, with their significant appeal and limited availability, will be highly sought after.
"Visty" Nike SB Dunk Low x Verdy
The sneakers boast a green rubber sole paired with a vibrant yellow midsole. The uppers are crafted from a fluffy green base, complemented by blue overlays. Additionally, a pink leather Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. Also, yellow laces add a bright touch, and pink fluff lines the opening at the top of the sneaker. Overall, this pair is a burst of color, drawing design inspiration from Verdy's "Visty" plush toy, showcasing a playful and vivid aesthetic.
More Photos
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x Verdy "Visty" will be released on September 19th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
