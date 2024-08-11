Verdy x Nike SB Dunk Low “Visty” Release Date Revealed

Next month this highly anticipated collab drops.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x Verdy "Visty" will be released on September 19th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released.

The sneakers boast a green rubber sole paired with a vibrant yellow midsole. The uppers are crafted from a fluffy green base, complemented by blue overlays. Additionally, a pink leather Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. Also, yellow laces add a bright touch, and pink fluff lines the opening at the top of the sneaker. Overall, this pair is a burst of color, drawing design inspiration from Verdy's "Visty" plush toy, showcasing a playful and vivid aesthetic.

Every detail of the shoe reflects Verdy's meticulous attention to style and uniqueness, from the vibrant color palette to the precise detailing . Sneaker enthusiasts and fans of Verdy's work are eagerly anticipating this drop, drawn by the sneaker's eye-catching design and cultural resonance. Keep reading to discover the official release date this September, and prepare for the "Visty" Dunk Low to make a splash in the sneaker community. These sneakers, with their significant appeal and limited availability, will be highly sought after.

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.