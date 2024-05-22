Nike SB Dunk Low x Verdy "Visty" Release Details Revealed

The Nike SB Dunk Low is set to ignite excitement with its upcoming collaboration with Verdy, the creative force behind Girls Don't Cry. This partnership introduces the exclusive "Visty" colorway, inspired by Verdy's iconic "Visty" plush toy. Featuring a delightful palette of pastel blue, green, pink, and yellow, the sneakers embody the playful and whimsical essence of Verdy's creations. This blend of colors creates a captivating visual appeal that perfectly captures Verdy's artistic vision. The "Visty" Dunk Low is more than just a sneaker; it's a wearable piece of art that fuses street culture with contemporary design.

Verdy's meticulous attention to detail and unique aesthetic approach are evident in every aspect of the shoe's design, from the vibrant color scheme to the intricate detailing. Anticipation is high among sneakerheads and fans of Verdy's work, eagerly awaiting this collaboration's release. With its eye-catching design and cultural significance, the "Visty" Dunk Low will make a significant impact on the sneaker community. Mark your calendars for the release date, as these sneakers are sure to be in high demand.

"Visty" Verdy x Nike SB Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a green rubber sole and a yellow midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a fluffy green base, with blue overlays. Further, a pink leather Nike Swoosh is located on the sides. Also, yellow laces are present, and pink fluff is located at the opening on the top of the sneaker. Overall, this pair is certainly colorful and features design inspiration from Verdy's "Visty" plush toy.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x Verdy "Visty" will be released this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

