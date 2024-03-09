Nike SB Dunk Low x Verdy "Visty" Gets A First Look

The Nike SB Dunk Low will ignite excitement with its upcoming collaboration alongside Verdy, the mastermind behind Girls Don't Cry. This partnership introduces the exclusive "Visty" colorway, drawing inspiration from Verdy's iconic "Visty" plush toy. Featuring a delightful palette of pastel blue, green, pink, and yellow, the sneakers mirror the playful and whimsical essence of Verdy's creations. The blend of colors creates a captivating visual appeal that captures the essence of Verdy's artistic vision. The "Visty" Dunk Low is more than just a sneaker; it's a wearable piece of art that embodies the fusion of street culture and contemporary design.

Verdy's meticulous attention to detail and unique approach to aesthetics is evident in every aspect of the shoe's design, from the color scheme to the intricate detailing. Anticipation is high among sneakerheads and fans of Verdy's work, eagerly awaiting the release of this collaboration. With its eye-catching design and cultural significance, the "Visty" Dunk Low is poised to make a significant impact in the sneaker community. Be sure to mark your calendars for the release date, as these sneakers will be in high demand.

Read More: Nike Ja 1 “Murray State” Release Date Revealed

"Visty" Verdy x Nike SB Dunk Low

The sneakers feature a green rubber sole and a yellow midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a fluffy green base, with blue overlays. Further, a pink leather Nike Swoosh is located on the sides. Also, yellow laces are present and pink fluff is located at the opening on the top of the sneaker. Overall, this pair is certainly colorful and features design inspiration from Verdy's "Visty" plush toy.

Hypebeast reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x Verdy "Visty" will be released this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Adidas Yeezy 500 “Stone Salt” Releases In Two Days

[Via]