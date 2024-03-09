Nike Ja 1 “Murray State” Release Date Revealed

The Nike Ja 1 is celebrated for its fusion of performance and flair, capturing the hearts of both basketball players and sneaker aficionados. Excitement is building for the imminent debut of the "Murray State" edition, a nod to NBA standout Ja Morant's collegiate alma mater. This special release showcases the university's iconic blue and yellow palette, proudly displaying its emblematic logo. For Morant, this sneaker holds profound significance, symbolizing his formative years at Murray State University.

The "Murray State" rendition infuses the Nike Ja 1 with a sense of nostalgia and collegiate pride, mirroring Morant's journey from campus standout to NBA sensation. Enthusiasts eagerly await this exclusive drop, drawn to its distinct color scheme and rich narrative. With its eye-catching design and impeccable craftsmanship, the Nike Ja 1 in "Murray State" attire promises to make a lasting impact both on the hardwood and within the sneaker culture.

Read More: Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Flax” Coming Soon

"Murray State" Nike Ja 1

Image via Nike

The shoes showcase a gray sole paired with a navy blue and yellow midsole, offering a vibrant contrast. Also, crafted from mesh and leather, the upper boasts a deep navy blue hue. Further, accentuating the design, a bold yellow Nike Swoosh adorns the sides and extends to the heel. Navy blue laces and a coordinating tongue round off the look. Inspired by Murray State, Ja Morant's alma mater, these kicks are set to hit shelves in the upcoming spring season.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Ja 1 “Murray State” will be released on March 10th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 9 “Powder Blue” Complete Photos

[Via]