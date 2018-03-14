Murray State
- SneakersNike Ja 1 “Murray State” Release Details RevealedA sneaker honoring Ja's alma mater.By Ben Atkinson
- SneakersNike Ja 1 “Murray State” Gets A First LookThis pair channels Ja's alma mater.By Ben Atkinson
- SportsJa Morant Advocates For Dismantling Confederate Statue In KentuckyJa Morant is looking to see some social change in the city where he got to play college basketball.By Alexander Cole
- SportsProjected NBA Lottery Pick Ja Morant To Undergo Knee Surgery: ReportJa Morant's agent informed the NBA teams drafting in the lottery of the surgical procedure.By Devin Ch
- SportsJa Morant Is Now A Nike Athlete Thanks To Multiyear Deal: ReportMorant is already making moves before he starts in the NBA.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMemphis Grizzlies "Locked In" On Selecting Ja Morant With No. 2 PickWilliamson, Morant, Barrett seems to be the consensus heading into the June 20 Draft.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsJa Morant Picks Up First NCAA March Madness Triple-Double Since 2012Morant is expected to go top 3 in this year's draft.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMurray State's Ja Morant Channels Vince Carter With Posterizing DunkMorant goes up and over UT Martin's Quintin Dove.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsNCAA Basketball Tournament: 6 Cinderella Teams To Watch ForSix potential upset picks for your March Madness bracket.By Kyle Rooney