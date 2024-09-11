Nike Ja 2 "Murray State HOF" PE Exclusive Look Revealed

Murray State v Marquette
HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT - MARCH 21: Ja Morant #12 of the Murray State Racers drives the ball down court during the first round game of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against the Marquette Golden Eagles at XL Center on March 21, 2019 in Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
A pair celebrating Ja's alma mater.

The Nike Ja 2 is celebrating Ja Morant’s college legacy with the exclusive “Murray State HOF” player’s edition. This special edition will not be released to the public and is a tribute to Ja’s incredible time at Murray State. Morant achieved major honors, including Consensus All-American 1st Team (2018-19) and the Bob Cousy Award (2018-19), solidifying his place in the school's history. The "Murray State HOF" Nike Ja 2 features a light blue colorway, representing the school’s colors. Pink and yellow accents highlight the upper, giving the shoe a vibrant and standout look. These bold color pops bring a fresh, energetic vibe to the sleek design of the Nike Ja 2.

Designed for both performance and style, the Nike Ja 2 continues to embody Morant's explosive on-court play. The light and supportive structure of the shoe ensures comfort, making it ideal for fast, dynamic movements. This player’s edition not only celebrates Morant’s college achievements but also showcases the unique design elements that have become a hallmark of his signature line. Though not available for public purchase, the "Murray State HOF" edition stands as a memorable tribute to Ja Morant's rise to stardom at Murray State.

"Murray State HOF" Nike Ja 2

These sneakers feature a light rubber sole combined with a matching midsole. Also, the uppers are made from a light blue material, complemented by yellow details and white streaks. Furthermore, a Swoosh is outlined in yellow. Finally, light pink can be found on the tongue and laces.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Nike Ja 2 "Murray State HOF" PE will not be available for purchase. This is strictly a "Player's Edition" and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair on the court. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

...