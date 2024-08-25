Nike Ja 2 “Stargazer” Receives Retailer Photos

BYBen Atkinson
SneakerHeader.001
Image via JD Sports UK
The Ja 2 is in for a big couple of months.

The Nike Ja 2 builds on the success of the highly regarded Ja 1, which quickly became a favorite for its impressive performance features and sleek design. Ja Morant’s first signature shoe set a strong foundation with its responsive cushioning and sharp aesthetics, raising the bar for what’s to come. The newly introduced "Stargazer" colorway of the Ja 2 shines with a striking purple and black upper, highlighted by a galaxy-themed midsole that mirrors Morant's explosive style of play. Engineered for superior grip and agility, this sneaker is made for quick movements and athletic excellence.

Despite off-court controversies that have sparked public debate, Morant’s influence remains significant. His signature shoe line continues to resonate with fans, capturing his unique flair and basketball prowess. Set for a fall release, the "Stargazer" colorway combines eye-catching visuals with functional design, symbolizing Morant's resilient spirit and distinctive style. Whether you’re a basketball enthusiast or a sneaker collector, the Nike Ja 2 will carry forward the legacy, embodying Morant’s on-court brilliance and the challenges he faces off the court. Be sure to watch for this highly anticipated sneaker release.

"Stargazer" Nike Ja 2

Image via JD Sports UK

These sneakers feature a purple rubber sole combined with a darker purple midsole, highlighted by a galaxy-inspired design speckled with white. Also, the uppers are made from a rich berry purple fabric, complemented by a sharp white Swoosh on each side. Ja Morant's signature white logo graces the tongues, adding a personal and distinctive touch to the overall design.

More Photos

Sneaker Files reports that the Nike Ja 2 “Stargazer” will be released on October 3rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via JD Sports UK
Image via JD Sports UK

