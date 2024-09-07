Nike Ja 2 “Night Vision” Slated For This Fall: First Look

A black and grey look with a lemon twist.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Ja 2 "Night Vision" will be released on November 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they are released.

The Nike Ja 2 is set to release in the eye-catching "Night Vision" colorway, adding fresh excitement to Ja Morant's second signature shoe . This new version features a sleek black and grey color scheme, giving it a stealthy, bold look. The combination of dark tones makes the shoe versatile, perfect for both on and off the court. What really sets the "Night Vision" apart are the vibrant Lemon Twist accents. These pops of color bring energy to the design, contrasting sharply with the black and grey base. The Lemon Twist details on the branding and sole add a fresh, dynamic element to Ja Morant's signature shoe.

