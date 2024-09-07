Nike Ja 2 “Night Vision” Slated For This Fall: First Look

The Nike Ja 2 is set to release in the eye-catching "Night Vision" colorway, adding fresh excitement to Ja Morant's second signature shoe. This new version features a sleek black and grey color scheme, giving it a stealthy, bold look. The combination of dark tones makes the shoe versatile, perfect for both on and off the court. What really sets the "Night Vision" apart are the vibrant Lemon Twist accents. These pops of color bring energy to the design, contrasting sharply with the black and grey base. The Lemon Twist details on the branding and sole add a fresh, dynamic element to Ja Morant's signature shoe.
The Nike Ja 2 builds on the success of the first model, offering performance-driven features like a lightweight design and responsive cushioning. Designed for speed and agility, the Ja 2 continues to represent Ja Morant’s explosive style of play. The "Night Vision" colorway keeps that performance focus while delivering a standout aesthetic. With its sleek look and bold accents, the "Night Vision" Nike Ja 2 is sure to grab attention. Fans of Ja Morant and sneaker enthusiasts alike will appreciate this latest addition to his signature line.
"Night Vision" Nike Ja 2
These sneakers feature a black rubber sole combined with a grey2 midsole. Also, the uppers are made from a glossy black material, complemented by more black and grey accents. Furthermore, a white Swoosh is outlined in a lemon twist. Finally, more vibrant accents include the Ja Morant branding on the tongues and heels.
Sneaker News reports that the Nike Ja 2 “Night Vision” will be released on November 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
[Via]