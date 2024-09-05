Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low Surfaces Online: New Images

BYBen Atkinson184 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 5, 2010: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers runs downcourt during the game against the Houston Rockets at Staples Center on January 5, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)
A closer look at this pair.

The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low is a tribute to one of basketball’s greatest icons. This upcoming release features a clean white color scheme, paying homage to Kobe’s legacy both on and off the court. Yellow and purple details add a nod to his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he won five NBA championships. Kobe’s partnership with Nike has produced some of the most iconic basketball shoes. His influence transcended the game, and his sneakers became a symbol of his work ethic and dedication.

The Air Force 1 Low, known for its timeless design, gets a special treatment in this collaboration, celebrating Kobe’s lasting impact on basketball and sneaker culture. The yellow and purple accents on this model tie back to Kobe’s Lakers legacy, creating a visual connection to his storied career. Fans will love the subtle yet powerful details, making this release not only a stylish sneaker but also a meaningful tribute. For Kobe fans, this Nike Air Force 1 Low offers a unique way to remember his greatness. The combination of classic design and Lakers-inspired color details makes this sneaker a must-have, honoring the Mamba’s influence on basketball and beyond.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Mid “Game Royal” Officially Revealed

Nike Air Force 1 Low x Kobe Bryant

The sneakers feature a yellow rubber sole and a sleek white midsole. Also, yellow "AIR" branding can be found on the midsole, near the heel. Further, the uppers are constructed of white leather and the Nike Swoosh is vibrant yellow, outlined in purple. Finally, white laces and yellow/purple Nike branding on the tongues and heels complete these sneakers. Also, Kobe's mamba logo is imprinted on the sides, near the heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low is going to drop later this holiday season. Also, the retail price is expected to be $145 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: Nike Shox R4 “White/Metallic Silver” Officially Unveiled

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
...