Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Flax” Coming Soon

A new Yeezy is hitting the market.

BYBen Atkinson
The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is set to drop in its "Flax" colorway in just a couple of days. These sneakers are highly anticipated by fans worldwide. However, their release comes amidst the controversial split between Adidas and Kanye a few months ago. Despite the turmoil, sneaker enthusiasts remain eager to get their hands on this latest Yeezy iteration. The "Flax" colorway features a light, wheat-like hue, giving it a fresh and versatile look. This neutral tone makes the sneakers easy to style with a variety of outfits.

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 silhouette is known for its comfort and performance, making it a popular choice for both casual wear and athletic activities. As with previous Yeezy releases, the "Flax" colorway is expected to sell out quickly. Sneakerheads will need to act fast to secure a pair for themselves. Whether you're a fan of Kanye's designs or simply appreciate the comfort and style of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2, this release is sure to make waves in the sneaker community. Keep an eye out for the drop date and be ready to snag a pair before they're gone.

"Flax" Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2

Image via Adidas

The sneakers feature an Adidas Boost sole and a light flax rubber sole and midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from flax Primeknit, which features a yellowish undertone. Also, a darker streak is found on the sides. Also, flax laces are present and a grey heel tab is also present.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Flax” is releasing on March 11th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Adidas
Image via Adidas

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
