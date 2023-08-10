Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Granite” Blessed With New Restock

Overall, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is one of the greatest sneakers to come out of the Kanye West camp. Although it was a shoe that took some getting used to, it eventually became a classic. These days, this sneaker is pretty well inescapable. Before the end of the Adidas and Yeezy partnership, this sneaker got a ton of new colorways. Moreover, now that the partnership is back on for a limited time only, the 350 V2 has been subjected to a plethora of incredible restocks. This has made fans very excited and for good reason.

If you have been paying attention to these restocks, then you know that there have been a whole plethora of 350 V2 models to return. This has proven to be an amazing restock, with lots of shoes selling out pretty well instantly. However, you will notice that both old and new colorways are part of this restock. One of the older colorways, is the “Granite” model which can be found down below.

“Granite” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2

Image via Brandon1an

As you will see in this official image, the shoe has a fairly neutral look to all of it. Firstly, the shoe has a primeknit upper covered in dark grey. Secondly, we get similar-colored laces to add some uniformity. From there, the black stripe shows up on the side with “SPLY-350” written in grey. This is a colorway that works perfectly for this particular silhouette. Especially with the grey reinforced Boost midsole that brings it all together.

The restock for this shoe has already happened, however, these can still be found online in a plethora of sizes. Overall, it is good to see these back in larger quantities. It’s likely they will never be released again. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

