Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 has received dozens of colorways over the years. At this point, the 350 V2 has a nice little library of offerings, and with certain models well-established within the Yeezy ethos, Adidas has been looking into dropping a plethora of restocks.

One of the latest varieties that will make its way back to the market is this Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Flax,” which can be found down below. As you can see, this shoe has a light beige feel to it, which is on brand for most “Flax” color schemes. This is the perfect neutral colorway for the cold, and there is no doubt that sneakerheads will be excited for a second chance at these.

If you have any interest in grabbing this restock, you will be able to do so as of Friday, September 30th for a price of $220 USD. This is a model that is perfect for the Fall, so let us know if these are in your plans for the colder weather, in the comments down below. In the meantime, stay tuned for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas