Five Best Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Colorways For The Fall

Overall, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is one of the greatest silhouettes to come out of Yeezy and Adidas. This is a shoe that takes the original 350 and makes it even better. Although some feel like the shoe has become oversaturated, there are still so many great colorways out there. Moreover, with the Fall on the way, there are plenty of offerings that will have you looking stylish. That said, we are bringing you five of those colorways that you need to look out for now that the cooler months are upon us.

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Blue Tint”

Firstly, we have the “Blue Tint” model. This is a shoe that first debuted back in 2017, and was immediately beloved by fans. Upon first glance, this shoe just looks like the “Zebra” color scheme but with grey instead of black. However, the shoe is actually much more than that. Here, you can find a nice icy blue tint that emerges from the midsole and the upper. It works amazingly well, and these are definitely a classic. (Image via Stadium Goods)

350 V2 “Core Red”

Secondly, we have the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in “Core Red.” This is just a simple shoe that any fan can get behind. From the black Primeknit upper to the red stripe on the side, these are just gorgeous. It’s a simple yet effective shoe that plays on the classic mix of black and red. Simply put, what is there not to like about these? (Image via Stadium Goods)

Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Flax”

How can you make a Fall sneaker list without putting a “Flax” model on it? Seriously though. “Flax” is one of those staples of the Fall months. It is a great neutral look, and as you would expect, it works very well on this model. There isn’t much to say here in terms of the actual color, but at this point, everyone should already be quite familiar. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Clay”

Perhaps the most vibrant model on our list is this “Clay” colorway. Overall, this is a shoe that is categorized by its orange glow. This is an aesthetic that is present all throughout the entire sneaker. While this may turn out to be too polarizing for some, there is no doubt that this is a great colorway for those Fall months, particularly October. (Image via Stadium Goods)

350 V2 “Beluga Reflective”

Lastly, we have the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the “Beluga Reflective” scheme. The “Beluga” colorway was the first to make its way to this silhouette back in 2016. However, with this Reflective model, Adidas simply wanted to add a little twist to the shoe. In the end, this worked out to their advantage. The result was a sneaker that lived up to the original, but with more bells and whistles. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Let us know which of these Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorways you will be copping, in the comments section below.