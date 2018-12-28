sneaker release
- SneakersKanye West Flexes His New Yeezy Pods As They Officially Hit The MarketKanye's new shoe is out.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAdidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Flax" Restock Date RevealedThis colorway was made for the Fall.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 12 "Royalty" Officially Unveiled: Photos & Release DateA near "Taxi" lookalike, the Air Jordan 12 "Royalty" is set to release October 9. By Taylor McCloud
- SneakersMarcus Jordan & Trophy Room Freeze Out Buyers In Sloppy Air Jordan 1 ReleaseThe Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 "Freeze Out" release underwent many hectic changes in a matter of hours.By Joshua Robinson
- SneakersCardi B Unveils Her Reebok Club C CollabCardi B celebrated her 28th birthday in style with a special release of her new Reebok shoe.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersWu-Tang Clan & Clarks Join Forces On The Iconic Wallabee: Release InfoThe Wallabee is iconic in hip-hop culture.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNike LeBron 16 Comes Through With A "Martin" Throwback ColorwayLeBron is looking to honor one of his favorite TV Shows.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 4 "What The" Rumored To Release On Black FridayThis sneaker will blend three Air Jordan 4 models together.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 Rumored To Release In Gucci ColorwayThese would be some fire shoes at Christmas time.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 13 "Cap And Gown" Rumored Release DetailsThe perfect shoe for graduation.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersFragment Designer Hiroshi Fujiwara Denies "Black Toe" Jordan 1 RumorsDon't expect these to come out any time soon.By Alexander Cole