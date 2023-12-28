Kanye West Flexes His New Yeezy Pods As They Officially Hit The Market

Kanye West is in a bit of a bad spot and it is all his fault. Over the last year, he has done irreparable harm to his legacy. However, earlier this week, he attempted to apologize. Unfortunately, the apology did not come across as sincere. This is especially true when you consider how the whole thing reads like something from Chat GPT. Moreover, he is gearing up to drop his new album Vultures, although no one knows for sure if it is ever going to come out.

In the midst of all of this, Ye is also doing a rollout for his newest shoe, the Yeezy Pods. Interestingly enough, he already did a pre-sale for this shoe a few weeks ago. However, today, the shoe was officially released to the public over at yeezy.com. Now, people can purchase the sneaker for $200. The shoe comes in three sizes, although there is a size chart on the website for anyone who may be confused. Additionally, Ye modeled the shoe on his Instagram account, making this one of just three posts on his page.

Kanye West And His New Kicks

For those curious, the shoe is incredibly minimalistic. In fact, it looks like some sort of sock boot. There is nothing about this shoe that will make you think of his previous Yeezys. However, that seems to be the point. Overall, this is a brand-new era for Ye and he wants to showcase that. Whether or not it works out for him, still remains to be seen. Of course, there are still a lot of fans who support Ye, and many of those fans are the same ones who were buying Yeezys during the peak days of the Adidas collabs. That said, whether or not these shoes catch on, is another story.

More Details

