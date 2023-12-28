Kanye West's Hebrew Apology Criticized By American Jewish Committee

Recently Kanye West made a very surprising Instagram post. He's taken the opportunity on multiple occasions across the past two years to express antisemitic beliefs. He even repeatedly doubled down on certain talking points despite being called out. That's why it caught many off guard when he took to Instagram to share an apology to the Jewish community for his statements.

The post was in Hebrew, which meant that for most fans it had to be translated. "I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions. It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding More in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity," the statement reads. Consequently it was controversial among many different groups almost right away. That was even before TMZ found that the statement set off red flags when put in a program to recognize AI text. Check out the post itself below.

Kanye West's Statement Slammed

Now the American Jewish Committee is responding. They're one of the most significant groups speaking on behalf of Jewish people in America. Subsequently, the committee shared a statement about West's apology. “Beyond being bizarre and possibly a ploy to gain more attention, the Hebrew apology – posted without translation – is inaccessible to most American Jews who do not speak the language,” their response begins.

“While he claims that he is committed to learning and greater understanding, this apology speaks to ‘any pain I may have caused,’ rather than acknowledging the pain that he has caused," the committee's statement concludes. Additionally, West is yet to answer to any of the responses his statement has received. What do you think of the American Jewish Committee's response to Kanye West's public apology to the Jewish community? Let us know in the comment section below.

