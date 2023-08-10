Foot Locker Won’t Restock Yeezys

According to a source, Foot Locker was scheduled to stock Yeezys as recently as last week.

BYCaroline Fisher
Foot Locker Won’t Restock Yeezys

Foot Locker won’t be restocking Kanye West’s Yeezys. Reportedly, Foot Locker was scheduled to receive a shipment of the merchandise recently, however, they quickly backpedaled. A source told Complex that the company found it tough to integrate charity with the sale of the shoes. Their decision reportedly surrounds various antisemitic comments made by Kanye in 2022.

Following the comments, Foot Locker shared a statement addressing Kanye’s apparent antisemitism. “Foot Locker, Inc. does not tolerate any form of antisemitism, or hateful and discriminatory behavior,” they wrote. “While we remain a partner with adidas and carry a wide assortment of their collections, we will not be supporting any future Yeezy product drops, and we have instructed our retail operators to pull any existing product from our shelves and digital sites.” It’s clear that the controversy wasn’t a great look for companies associated with Kanye, however, there are some retailers are selling Yeezys.

Read More: Bianca Censori Rocks Chainmail Bikini On Newly Public Instagram Page

Foot Locker Doesn’t Want To Associate With Kanye West

Foot Locker Won't Restock Yeezys, Doesn't Want To Associate With Kanye West Amid Antisemitic Remarks
Kanye West aka Ye is seen on October 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Apparently, Foot Locker was scheduled to release Yeezys as recently as last week. CEO of Adidas, Bjørn Gulden, revealed recently that the company had some concerns about bringing Yeezys back. “The Yeezy thing was something we were nervous about that worked,” he explained. Luckily for Kanye, however, he appears to be working on his own fashion endeavors as of late. It was reported today that he’s working alongside his “wife,” Bianca Censori, in creating some new designs.

Kanye will be making his official “comeback” to the fashion game, a source told US Weekly. “Bianca has been helping Kanye with some designs, and they both think their fashions are going to be culture shifting,” they also add. “They are having a blast traveling right now and Kanye has been very inspired.” The duo has been spotted together in Italy as of late, being photographed in some eye-catching ensembles. Recently, the couple has also even opted to occasionally go without shoes.

Read More: Bianca Censori Reportedly Grossed Out By Kanye West’s “Stench”

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.