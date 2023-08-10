Foot Locker Won’t Restock Yeezys

Foot Locker won’t be restocking Kanye West’s Yeezys. Reportedly, Foot Locker was scheduled to receive a shipment of the merchandise recently, however, they quickly backpedaled. A source told Complex that the company found it tough to integrate charity with the sale of the shoes. Their decision reportedly surrounds various antisemitic comments made by Kanye in 2022.

Following the comments, Foot Locker shared a statement addressing Kanye’s apparent antisemitism. “Foot Locker, Inc. does not tolerate any form of antisemitism, or hateful and discriminatory behavior,” they wrote. “While we remain a partner with adidas and carry a wide assortment of their collections, we will not be supporting any future Yeezy product drops, and we have instructed our retail operators to pull any existing product from our shelves and digital sites.” It’s clear that the controversy wasn’t a great look for companies associated with Kanye, however, there are some retailers are selling Yeezys.

Foot Locker Doesn’t Want To Associate With Kanye West

Apparently, Foot Locker was scheduled to release Yeezys as recently as last week. CEO of Adidas, Bjørn Gulden, revealed recently that the company had some concerns about bringing Yeezys back. “The Yeezy thing was something we were nervous about that worked,” he explained. Luckily for Kanye, however, he appears to be working on his own fashion endeavors as of late. It was reported today that he’s working alongside his “wife,” Bianca Censori, in creating some new designs.

Kanye will be making his official “comeback” to the fashion game, a source told US Weekly. “Bianca has been helping Kanye with some designs, and they both think their fashions are going to be culture shifting,” they also add. “They are having a blast traveling right now and Kanye has been very inspired.” The duo has been spotted together in Italy as of late, being photographed in some eye-catching ensembles. Recently, the couple has also even opted to occasionally go without shoes.

