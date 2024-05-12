Release Reminder: Nike SB Dunk Low x Futura Laboratories

Image via Nike

There are multiple opportunities to cop this pair.

The upcoming collaboration between Nike SB Dunk Low and Futura Laboratories, a renowned design studio, has sparked immense anticipation. Known for its iconic designs, Futura Laboratories is set to infuse the classic SB Dunk Low silhouette with a fresh perspective, blending skate culture with artistic innovation. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting this release, eager to see how Futura Laboratories' unique style will influence this collaboration. Fans eagerly await more details about this highly anticipated collaboration. Expect a seamless fusion of Futura Laboratories' artistic flair with the SB Dunk Low's skateboarding heritage.

While honoring its heritage, this collaboration embraces new partnerships, promising to make a significant impact in both the sneaker and design worlds with its innovative interpretation of a beloved classic. This collaboration not only marks the convergence of two creative forces but also reflects the ever-evolving nature of sneaker culture. As anticipation mounts, sneakerheads worldwide eagerly await the chance to own a piece of this groundbreaking collaboration. This collaboration will become a timeless classic in the realm of sneakers.

Futura Laboratories x Nike SB Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers boast a semi-translucent pale blue sole complemented by a clean white midsole. Crafted from gray and white fabric, the upper features canvas overlays intricately designed with Futura-inspired images and colors. Interwoven shades of blue accentuate the sneakers, while the laces and sock liner complement the overall aesthetic in matching tones of blue.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x Futura will be released on:

  • May 15th via Future
  • May 18th via Skate Shops
  • May 22nd via SNKRS

Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

