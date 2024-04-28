 Nike SB Dunk Low x Futura Laboratories Officially Unveiled

Image via Nike

Mark your calendars for this big collab.

The collaboration between the Nike SB Dunk Low and Futura Laboratories, a celebrated design studio, is highly anticipated. Renowned for its iconic designs, Futura Laboratories will inject a fresh perspective into the classic SB Dunk Low silhouette, fusing skate culture with artistic innovation. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting this release, excited to witness how Futura Laboratories' distinct style will influence this collaboration. As anticipation grows within the sneaker community, enthusiasts eagerly await further details about this collaboration. Fans can anticipate a seamless blend of Futura Laboratories' artistic flair with the SB Dunk Low's skateboarding heritage, representing the evolution of this iconic silhouette.

While staying true to its roots, this collaboration embraces new partnerships, promising to leave a significant impact in both the sneaker and design realms with its refreshing interpretation of a beloved classic. This collaboration not only represents a merging of two creative forces but also serves as a testament to the ever-evolving nature of sneaker culture. As anticipation reaches its peak, sneakerheads around the world eagerly await the opportunity to own a piece of this groundbreaking collaboration. With its innovative design and cultural significance, this collaboration will become a timeless classic in the world of sneakers.

Futura Laboratories x Nike SB Dunk Low

Image via Nike

These shoes feature a partially translucent pale blue sole paired with a pristine white midsole. Also, the upper, crafted from gray/white fabric, showcases canvas overlays adorned with motifs inspired by Futura. Intricately intertwined shades of blue adorn the footwear, while the laces and sock liner come in matching blue tones.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x Futura will be released on May 10th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

