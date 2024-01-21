Nike SB Dunk Low x Futura Laboratories Gets In-Hand Photos

The Nike SB Dunk Low is teaming up with Futura Laboratories for a special collaboration, and people are excited. Futura Laboratories is a cool design company and lifestyle brand. The new sneakers have a multicolor look with blues and purples, making them stand out. It's not just for skaters; you can wear it for a stylish everyday look. Futura Laboratories brings a unique touch to the Nike SB Dunk Low. The design is special, with a mix of colors that catch your eye. Whether you're a sneaker fan or just into cool styles, this collaboration is worth checking out.

The blues and purples give the shoes a fresh and vibrant vibe. It's like a burst of color for your feet. As the release date approaches, keep an eye out for the Nike SB Dunk Low in collaboration with Futura Laboratories. It's more than just sneakers; it's a fusion of cool design and lifestyle. Step into style with this multicolor masterpiece that brings together the best of Nike and Futura Laboratories. Get ready to rock the streets with a pair of these stylish kicks.

Futura Laboratories x Nike SB Dunk Low

Image via solespeed23

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent icy blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers of these sneakers feature a white mesh base with colorful overlays from Futura. Also, combinations of blue and purple can be found throughout, including the laces. Finally, a darker Nike Swoosh is present on the sides and both Nike and Futura Laboratories branding is found on the shoes.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x Futura Laboratories will be released at some point during the Summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via solespeed23

