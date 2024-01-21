Nike Air Force 1 Low “Soft Pink” Coming This Spring

Step into style with the Nike Air Force 1 Low and its upcoming "Soft Pink" colorway. These sneakers bring a burst of color with pink, yellow, and green hues on a sail base. The combination creates a fresh and lively look that's perfect for making a statement. The soft pink takes center stage, adding a touch of sweetness to the design. Paired with vibrant yellow and green accents, the sneakers radiate a playful vibe. The sail base provides a clean canvas, letting the lively colors pop and stand out.

Designed for both comfort and trendiness, the Nike Air Force 1 Low in "Soft Pink" promises to be a fashion-forward choice. Whether you're hitting the streets or chilling with friends, these sneakers add a dose of fun to your outfit. Keep an eye out for the release date, as these kicks are set to be a cheerful addition to your collection. Step into the day with style and a splash of color with the Nike Air Force 1 Low in the delightful "Soft Pink" colorway.

“Soft Pink” Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a light yellow rubber sole and a clean white midsole with AIR branding near the heel and light yellow trimmings. Also, the uppers feature a sail leather base with light pink suede overlays. A green leather Nike Swoosh and heel tab adds even more color to the sneakers, and another Nike Swoosh is found on the heel tab. Overall, these sneakers take on a lighter color scheme and will be very easy to style when they are released this spring.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Soft Pink” will be released at some point during the Spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

