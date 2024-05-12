Nike SB Dunk Low x Verdy “Vick” Dropping This Summer

The Nike SB Dunk Low is set to make waves with its upcoming collaboration alongside Verdy, the creative genius behind Girls Don't Cry. This partnership unveils the exclusive "Vick" colorway, inspired by Verdy's iconic "Vick" plush toy. Featuring a striking black and white color scheme, the sneakers boast a furry upper that adds a unique texture to the design. The "Vick" Dunk Low captures the playful essence of Verdy's creations, blending street culture with contemporary flair.

Verdy's meticulous craftsmanship and distinct aesthetic shine through in every detail of the shoe's design, from the monochromatic palette to the intricate textures. Sneakerheads and fans of Verdy's work are eagerly anticipating the release of this collaboration, recognizing its potential to make a significant impact in the sneaker community. With its captivating design and cultural relevance, the "Vick" Dunk Low promises to be a sought-after addition to any collection. Stay tuned for the release date, as these sneakers are sure to fly off the shelves.

"Vick" Verdy x Nike SB Dunk Low

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers feature a white fur base, with black fur overlays creating a creative sneaker silhouette. A black suede Swoosh is on the sides, as well as Verdy's logo. Finally, Nike SB and Verdy branding are both located on the tongues.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x Verdy "Vick" will be released this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

