Nike Kobe 6 Protro “All-Star 2.0” Gets A First Look

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro will make waves with its upcoming "All-Star 2.0" colorway, scheduled to drop next spring. Continuing the legacy of Kobe Bryant's iconic line of sneakers, this iteration pays tribute to his All-Star appearances with a distinctive color scheme. Featuring a blend of light khaki, white, and black hues, the shoe exudes a sense of elegance and sophistication. As with all Protro models, the Nike Kobe 6 boasts a sleek and streamlined silhouette that offers both style and performance. The lightweight construction and responsive cushioning ensure optimal comfort and support during intense gameplay.

One of the standout features of the "All-Star 2.0" colorway is its attention to detail. From the meticulously crafted upper to the intricately designed outsole, every aspect of the shoe reflects Kobe Bryant's commitment to excellence. Metallic gold accents add a touch of luxury to the overall aesthetic, while subtle branding elements pay homage to Bryant's illustrious career. With its timeless design and innovative technology, the Nike Kobe 6 Protro remains a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans alike.

"All-Star 2.0" Nike Kobe 6 Protro

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of white scaled material, with a light brown back heel for support. Also, the shoes have a black Nike Swoosh on the sides and the Kobe Bryant log on the tongue.

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “All-Star 2.0” will be released in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

