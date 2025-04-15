This Air Jordan 2/3 “Black Rust Pink” Mixes Minimal And Bold

The Air Jordan 2/3 “Black Rust Pink” delivers a clean blend of minimalist design and bold contrast. The silhouette combines elements of both the Air Jordan 2 and Air Jordan 3, giving it a unique yet familiar feel. With its sleek black upper and subtle pink accents, the pair balances performance-driven design with lifestyle appeal. Originally introduced to bridge the gap between early Jordan models, the Jordan 2/3 continues to evolve with fresh colorways. This “Black Rust Pink” edition follows that tradition with a premium aesthetic suited for everyday wear or special occasions.

The updated construction reflects Jordan Brand’s push to modernize classics while maintaining their core identity. This silhouette doesn’t just borrow from the past, it reimagines it. New images highlight the pair’s textured materials, smooth lines, and layered structure. The matte black base offers a stealthy vibe, while the soft pink hits on the tongue, heel, and midsole provide just enough pop. Photos show off the sharp color blocking and build quality, setting the tone for another solid entry in the Jordan 2/3 series.

Air Jordan 2/3 “Black/Rust Pink”

Image via Nike

This Air Jordan 2/3 features a matte black upper built with suede and nubuck. Rust pink accents hit the heel, midsole, and tongue branding. A full black midsole adds stealth, while the pink outsole balances things out. The silhouette fuses heritage design with a contemporary edge.

Sneaker News reports the Air Jordan 2/3 “Black/Rust Pink” will be released in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. The pair will be available in men’s sizing. Expect the release to land on SNKRS and select Jordan Brand retailers. Official images have surfaced, offering a closer look at the clean materials and sharp color blocking. Stay tuned for more updates as the release date gets closer.

Image via Nike