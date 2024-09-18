Air Jordan 2/3 “White Gum” Officially Revealed

The Air Jordan 2/3 is releasing in a fresh "White Gum" colorway this year. This women's exclusive combines elements of the Air Jordan 2 and Air Jordan 3, creating a unique hybrid design. The all-white upper brings a clean, crisp look to the sneaker, making it perfect for any occasion. The standout feature is the gum rubber sole, offering a stylish contrast to the white leather. This combination of materials adds both a classic and modern touch to the Air Jordan 2/3. The sleek design highlights the timeless appeal of the Jordan brand, while the gum sole gives the shoe a subtle yet eye-catching detail.
With its lightweight build and comfortable cushioning, the Air Jordan 2/3 is designed for both style and performance. The women's exclusive "White Gum" colorway is versatile and perfect for everyday wear, easily pairing with different outfits. This release is sure to grab attention from both Jordan collectors and casual fans. The blend of white leather and gum rubber offers a minimalist yet fashionable look. When it drops, the Air Jordan 2/3 "White Gum" will be a go-to choice for those seeking a clean, stylish sneaker.
"White Gum" Air Jordan 2/3
The sneakers are equipped with a gum rubber sole and a white midsole. Other than the rubber sole, the rest of the sneaker is white. Further, white leather constructs the base and overlays of the uppers. Next, white laces and white Jordan branding on the tongues add finishing touches.
Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 2/3 “White Gum” is going to drop sometime this year. Also, the retail price is expected to be $160 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the most significant releases from the biggest brands.
