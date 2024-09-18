Air Jordan 2/3 “White Gum” Officially Revealed

The 2/3 gets a new, pristine look.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 2/3 “White Gum” is going to drop sometime this year. Also, the retail price is expected to be $160 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the most significant releases from the biggest brands.

The sneakers are equipped with a gum rubber sole and a white midsole. Other than the rubber sole, the rest of the sneaker is white. Further, white leather constructs the base and overlays of the uppers. Next, white laces and white Jordan branding on the tongues add finishing touches.

With its lightweight build and comfortable cushioning, the Air Jordan 2/3 is designed for both style and performance. The women's exclusive "White Gum" colorway is versatile and perfect for everyday wear, easily pairing with different outfits. This release is sure to grab attention from both Jordan collectors and casual fans. The blend of white leather and gum rubber offers a minimalist yet fashionable look. When it drops, the Air Jordan 2/3 "White Gum" will be a go-to choice for those seeking a clean, stylish sneaker.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.