Air Jordan 2/3 “White/Black” Release Details Revealed

The Air Jordan 2/3 hybrid seamlessly blends elements from two iconic models, offering a fresh interpretation of Jordan Brand's storied legacy. With its "White/Black" colorway, this hybrid silhouette harmoniously merges design elements from both the Air Jordan 2 and Air Jordan 3. It results in a versatile aesthetic. Crafted from premium materials, the sneaker guarantees both durability and comfort. It establishes itself as a stylish yet functional choice for sneaker enthusiasts. Boasting a sleek silhouette and meticulous attention to detail, the Air Jordan 2/3 hybrid will leave a lasting impression on the sneaker community.

As excitement builds for the upcoming release of the "White/Black" colorway, collectors and fans alike eagerly anticipate the opportunity to add this unique hybrid silhouette to their collections. Overall, this sneaker is primed to make waves in the sneaker world. It serves as the catalyst for the resurgence of the 2/3 model and elevating its popularity. Keep an eye out for the drop of this sneaker later this summer, as it promises to be a standout addition to any collection.

Read More: Jordan Spizike Low “Dongdan” Drop Details: Photos

“White/Black” Air Jordan 2/3

Image via Nike

The sneakers are equipped with a grey rubber sole and a sail midsole housing a Nike Air bubble, guaranteeing top-notch comfort. Made with white leather uppers, they display scaly leather detailing and black accents, elevating their sophistication. The design is complemented by white laces and a tongue adorned with an Air Jordan basketball logo. Moreover, the heels showcase the iconic spiked Air Jordan 2 heel. With a straightforward colorway featuring plain colors, this pair offers a distinctive blend of style and adaptability.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 2/3 “White/Black” is going to drop on July 6th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $160 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the most significant releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Foamposite One “DMV” Official Photos Revealed

[Via]