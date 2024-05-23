Air Jordan 2/3 “White/Black” Release Details Revealed

BYBen Atkinson50 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike

The official images have been released for this sneaker.

The Air Jordan 2/3 hybrid seamlessly blends elements from two iconic models, offering a fresh interpretation of Jordan Brand's storied legacy. With its "White/Black" colorway, this hybrid silhouette harmoniously merges design elements from both the Air Jordan 2 and Air Jordan 3. It results in a versatile aesthetic. Crafted from premium materials, the sneaker guarantees both durability and comfort. It establishes itself as a stylish yet functional choice for sneaker enthusiasts. Boasting a sleek silhouette and meticulous attention to detail, the Air Jordan 2/3 hybrid will leave a lasting impression on the sneaker community.

As excitement builds for the upcoming release of the "White/Black" colorway, collectors and fans alike eagerly anticipate the opportunity to add this unique hybrid silhouette to their collections. Overall, this sneaker is primed to make waves in the sneaker world. It serves as the catalyst for the resurgence of the 2/3 model and elevating its popularity. Keep an eye out for the drop of this sneaker later this summer, as it promises to be a standout addition to any collection.

Read More: Jordan Spizike Low “Dongdan” Drop Details: Photos

“White/Black” Air Jordan 2/3

Image via Nike

The sneakers are equipped with a grey rubber sole and a sail midsole housing a Nike Air bubble, guaranteeing top-notch comfort. Made with white leather uppers, they display scaly leather detailing and black accents, elevating their sophistication. The design is complemented by white laces and a tongue adorned with an Air Jordan basketball logo. Moreover, the heels showcase the iconic spiked Air Jordan 2 heel. With a straightforward colorway featuring plain colors, this pair offers a distinctive blend of style and adaptability.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 2/3 “White/Black” is going to drop on July 6th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $160 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the most significant releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Foamposite One “DMV” Official Photos Revealed

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 2/3 “White/Black” Receives In-Hand Look9.4K
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seenSneakersAir Jordan 2/3 “White/Black” Gets A Detailed Look10.1K
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 2/3 “White/Black” Release Details35.5K
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 2/3 "White/Varsity Red" Receives A Closer Look5.1K