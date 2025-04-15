Air Jordan 4 RM “Guava Ice” Gets a Fresh Spring Look

The Air Jordan 4 RM “Guava Ice” introduces a refreshing palette to Jordan Brand’s newest remastered silhouette. This updated take on the classic Air Jordan 4 stands out with a clean blend of pale tones and layered textures. With its mix of suede, mesh, and translucent TPU, the RM version stays rooted in performance while embracing a more lifestyle-driven look. The Air Jordan 4 has long been a fan favorite in the Jordan line, known for its iconic design and versatility both on and off the court. Originally released in 1989, the silhouette helped push Jordan Brand into global sneaker culture thanks to its forward-thinking build and visible Air cushioning.

The new RM version retools that legacy with a sleeker build and added material complexity. The “Guava Ice” colorway leans into soft hues, pairing well with the low-top cut and modern updates. As seen in the photos provided, the sneaker features a creamy white base with warm pink overlays and a translucent heel clip. The smooth gradient of colors and simple branding deliver a lifestyle-ready aesthetic. This pair showcases how Jordan Brand is pushing boundaries while keeping heritage intact.

Air Jordan 4 RM “Guava Ice”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 RM “Guava Ice” features suede and synthetic leather in soft pink and cream tones. A translucent TPU cage adds structure. The midsole includes visible Air units, while Nike Air branding hits the heel. A rubber outsole ensures durability.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Guava Ice” will be released in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. The pair will likely arrive via SNKRS and select Jordan Brand retailers. With its soft color scheme and modern build, it’s already generating buzz online. Expect demand to rise as the warmer months approach.

Image via Nike