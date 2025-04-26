Air Jordan 4 RM “Cannon” Officially Unveiled

The Air Jordan 4 RM “Cannon” arrives with a breezy and clean design perfect for the warmer months ahead. This women’s exclusive colorway blends classic Jordan heritage with a fresh twist, showcasing a balance between performance roots and lifestyle versatility.

The Air Jordan 4 originally hit the scene in 1989 and was the first Jordan model to feature mesh netting and visible Air cushioning. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it quickly became a symbol of innovation both on and off the court. Over the years, the silhouette has maintained its place in sneaker culture, constantly reinventing itself through retro releases and modern reinterpretations.

The RM (Remastered) version takes that legacy even further. With a slightly slimmed-down build and updated materials, it keeps the soul of the original while making it more wearable for today’s casual fits. The "Cannon" colorway, with its smooth green overlays and crisp white base, is one of the cleanest executions yet.

The photos show off the premium construction and thoughtful details, from the translucent support cage to the bright white midsoles. Altogether, it is a design that respects the Jordan lineage while offering a stylish upgrade for everyday wear.

Air Jordan 4 RM “Cannon”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 RM “Cannon” features a clean mix of white leather and soft green suede across the upper. A translucent TPU cage wraps the midfoot and heel for support and a modern look.

White Nike Air branding on the heel pops against the green background. The mesh tongue and inner lining match the green tones, creating a cohesive finish.

Underfoot, a white midsole houses a visible Air unit, paired with a green rubber outsole for grip. Sleek stitching and layered textures give this pair a premium feel, blending street style with basketball heritage.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Cannon” will be released at some point in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop.

Image via Nike