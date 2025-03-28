Air Jordan 4 RM "Aluminum" Is Ready For Summer

The Air Jordan 4 RM Aluminum brings a refreshing tone to a reimagined silhouette. This new rendition of the iconic Air Jordan 4 swaps out its traditional structure for a low-cut build and a clean, contemporary feel. With a soft pastel palette and lightweight construction, the pair blends casual wearability with a nod to court-ready performance. Jordan Brand continues to test the limits of its legacy line with the RM (Remastered) series. While it holds tight to the DNA of the original Air Jordan 4, this version experiments with new materials, sharper angles, and a modern edge.

It's designed for fans of the classic model looking for something just slightly outside the box. Michael Jordan made the original Air Jordan 4 famous in 1989, taking flight in Tinker Hatfield’s groundbreaking design. The RM version carries that legacy into new territory. This version tones down the aggression of the OG and highlights lifestyle appeal. Based on the official photos, the Aluminum colorway leans into a clean blue finish that fits right in with summer rotations.

Air Jordan 4 RM “Aluminum”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 RM Aluminum features light blue suede overlays paired with smooth leather panels and mesh underlays. A translucent TPU cage adds structure along the sides. The heel sports classic Nike Air branding in white against a gridded blue background. A white midsole and matching rubber outsole complete the look. Crisp, tonal, and versatile, this updated model balances legacy and lifestyle.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM "Aluminum" will be released in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Fans of the RM line can expect this pair to launch alongside other seasonal colorways. The release will likely hit Nike SNKRS and select Jordan Brand retailers. With its soft palette and clean build, this pair could be a sleeper favorite.

Image via Nike