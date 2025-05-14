Jordan's New Luxury Air Jordan Rev Golf Silhouette Is Here

The Air Jordan Rev Golf just dropped, introducing a bold new chapter for Jordan Brand on the green. This silhouette blends modern technology with Jordan’s signature style, offering golfers a sneaker that performs as well as it looks.

It’s designed for those who want their game-day footwear to feel luxurious, futuristic, and unmistakably Jordan. Jordan Brand has long pushed the boundaries of performance footwear, from hardwood courts to golf courses.

The Rev Golf marks a new milestone in this journey, with innovation at its core. Jordan athletes and fans alike will recognize the mix of classic influence and modern engineering that defines this model. While Jordan’s presence in golf has expanded steadily over the past decade, this latest addition feels like a defining moment.

The launch comes in two colorways, both showing off sleek overlays, precision detailing, and a foot-hugging closure system. The early reviews highlight not only its comfort but also its statement-making design. The Rev Golf seems built for golfers who expect more from their footwear, both in looks and in play.

The photos provided give the best look yet at both colorways of the Air Jordan Rev Golf. Up close, the details, materials, and unique closure system stand out, showing Jordan’s commitment to elevating golf footwear.

Air Jordan Rev Golf “White/University Blue”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan Rev Golf "White/University Blue" pairs a crisp white upper with a university blue shroud. The adjustable closure offers comfort and lockdown support. Soft spikes provide grip, while subtle Jumpman branding finishes the look. A clean, icy colorway built for stylish play on the course.

Air Jordan Rev Golf “White/Metallic Silver”

Image via Nike