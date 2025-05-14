Jordan's New Luxury Air Jordan Rev Golf Silhouette Is Here

BY Ben Atkinson 193 Views
air-jordan-rev-golf-sneaker-news
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 06: NBA legend Michael Jordan hits a tee shot during Aria Resort &amp; Casino's 13th Annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational at Shadow Creek on April 6, 2014 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational)
The Air Jordan Rev Golf just dropped today, bringing Jordan’s new luxury golf silhouette to the course with bold design and performance.

The Air Jordan Rev Golf just dropped, introducing a bold new chapter for Jordan Brand on the green. This silhouette blends modern technology with Jordan’s signature style, offering golfers a sneaker that performs as well as it looks.

It’s designed for those who want their game-day footwear to feel luxurious, futuristic, and unmistakably Jordan. Jordan Brand has long pushed the boundaries of performance footwear, from hardwood courts to golf courses.

The Rev Golf marks a new milestone in this journey, with innovation at its core. Jordan athletes and fans alike will recognize the mix of classic influence and modern engineering that defines this model. While Jordan’s presence in golf has expanded steadily over the past decade, this latest addition feels like a defining moment.

The launch comes in two colorways, both showing off sleek overlays, precision detailing, and a foot-hugging closure system. The early reviews highlight not only its comfort but also its statement-making design. The Rev Golf seems built for golfers who expect more from their footwear, both in looks and in play.

The photos provided give the best look yet at both colorways of the Air Jordan Rev Golf. Up close, the details, materials, and unique closure system stand out, showing Jordan’s commitment to elevating golf footwear.

Air Jordan Rev Golf “White/University Blue”
Jordan-Air-Rev-Golf-White-University-Blue-FV6338-101
Image via Nike

The Air Jordan Rev Golf "White/University Blue" pairs a crisp white upper with a university blue shroud. The adjustable closure offers comfort and lockdown support. Soft spikes provide grip, while subtle Jumpman branding finishes the look. A clean, icy colorway built for stylish play on the course.

Air Jordan Rev Golf “White/Metallic Silver”
Jordan-Air-Rev-Golf-White-Metallic-Silver-FV6338-100
Image via Nike

The Air Jordan Rev Golf "White/Metallic Silver" features a sleek synthetic leather upper with a metallic silver shroud. A dial system offers a secure fit, while infrared accents add bold contrast. The spiked outsole ensures grip, blending performance and luxury for golfers seeking a futuristic, standout look.

Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
