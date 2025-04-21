Air Jordan 14 Golf “Last Shot” Gets First In-Hand Look Ahead Of Release

The Air Jordan 14 Golf “Last Shot” is set to arrive this holiday season, bringing a bold blend of legacy and performance to the fairway. Inspired by the original colorway worn during one of Michael Jordan’s most iconic moments, this golf-ready version turns the hardwood classic into a course-ready standout.

Staying true to the original design, the pair features black leather uppers with red accents on the tongue, heel, and midfoot shank. Further, the look is sharp and aggressive, with the Jumpman logo sitting boldly on the toe and back.

Replacing the usual basketball sole is a spiked outsole with added traction for the green. Jordan Brand also includes a Ferrari-inspired shield near the heel, a nod to the sports car aesthetic that defines the Air Jordan 14 silhouette.

Originally released in 1998 during MJ’s final championship run, the Air Jordan 14 holds a special place in sneaker history. This golf version blends nostalgia with modern-day functionality, keeping the spirit of the game alive while switching up the terrain.

The detailed photos show the first in-hand look at the pair. From every angle, it’s clear Jordan Brand aimed to honor the past while outfitting players for today’s game. Expect more details to drop as the holiday season nears.

The Air Jordan 14 Golf “Last Shot” features a black leather upper with bright red details across the tongue, heel, and midfoot plate. A black spiked outsole ensures on-course grip, while the iconic 23 branding and Jumpman logos keep things classic.

Also, the Ferrari badge on the side remains intact, bridging sport and luxury. The silhouette mimics the original 1998 release, now retooled for performance on the green.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 14 Golf “Last Shot” is going to drop in the holiday season of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they are released.