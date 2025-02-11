Air Jordan 14 Golf “Last Shot” Brings Championship Swagger

The Air Jordan 14 Golf “Last Shot” takes an all-time classic and reworks it for the fairway. This colorway is a direct nod to the legendary sneakers Michael Jordan wore when he nailed the game-winning shot in the 1998 NBA Finals. The black leather upper keeps things sleek, while perforations add breathability. Varsity Red hits on the midfoot plate and heel bring that signature bold contrast. Of course, the Ferrari-inspired Jumpman logo in yellow stays intact, keeping the luxury sports car vibes alive. But this isn't just a nostalgic sneaker, it also performs.

The outsole is built for the course, with integrated spikes delivering top-tier traction on every swing. Whether you're lining up a putt or crushing a drive, this pair has the grip to keep you steady. A cushioned midsole ensures all-day comfort, making those long rounds a little easier on the feet. Jordan Brand keeps finding ways to merge basketball history with golf functionality, and the “Last Shot” is another example of that fusion done right. It’s a must-have for sneaker collectors and golfers looking to bring some style to the greens. Expect these to drop in 2025, and don’t be surprised if they sell out fast. Stay locked in for official release details.

Air Jordan 14 Golf “Last Shot”

