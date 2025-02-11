Air Jordan 14 Golf “Last Shot” Brings Championship Swagger

BY Ben Atkinson 40 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Air-Jordan-14-Golf-Black-Varsity-Red-HJ7710-001
Image via Sneaker Market RO
Legendary style meets golf tech.

The Air Jordan 14 Golf “Last Shot” takes an all-time classic and reworks it for the fairway. This colorway is a direct nod to the legendary sneakers Michael Jordan wore when he nailed the game-winning shot in the 1998 NBA Finals. The black leather upper keeps things sleek, while perforations add breathability. Varsity Red hits on the midfoot plate and heel bring that signature bold contrast. Of course, the Ferrari-inspired Jumpman logo in yellow stays intact, keeping the luxury sports car vibes alive. But this isn't just a nostalgic sneaker, it also performs.

The outsole is built for the course, with integrated spikes delivering top-tier traction on every swing. Whether you're lining up a putt or crushing a drive, this pair has the grip to keep you steady. A cushioned midsole ensures all-day comfort, making those long rounds a little easier on the feet. Jordan Brand keeps finding ways to merge basketball history with golf functionality, and the “Last Shot” is another example of that fusion done right. It’s a must-have for sneaker collectors and golfers looking to bring some style to the greens. Expect these to drop in 2025, and don’t be surprised if they sell out fast. Stay locked in for official release details.

Read More: Devin Booker’s Exclusive Nike Book 1 “Black Label” Arrives Soon

Air Jordan 14 Golf “Last Shot”

The Air Jordan 14 Golf “Last Shot” stays true to its legendary roots while adapting for the course. The sneaker features a sleek black outsole with integrated spikes for superior traction. The uppers boast smooth black leather, giving it a stealthy and premium look. A bold yellow Jordan emblem on the sides pays homage to the Ferrari-inspired design. Black laces and a matching black sock liner maintain the shoe’s sharp, aggressive aesthetic. Varsity Red accents hit the midfoot plate and heel tab, adding a signature pop of contrast. While full images have surfaced, additional branding details are expected on the tongue and heel, tying the look together.

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 14 Golf “Last Shot” is going to drop in the holiday season of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they are released.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low ‘85 “Royal” Drops Exclusively In Europe

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Air-Jordan-14-Golf-Bordeaux-IB1828-100-2025 Sneakers Air Jordan 14 Golf “Bordeaux” Brings Luxury to the Course 43
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Official Look At The Air Jordan 14 Golf "Oxidized Green" 197
Air-Jordan-14-Golf-Oxidized-Green-HJ7710-100 Sneakers On-Foot Image Surface Of Air Jordan 14 Golf "Oxidized Green" 269
Air Jordan XX Launch Party Sneakers Air Jordan 14 Golf “Oxidized Green” Gets Mockup Image 836