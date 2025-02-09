Official Look At The Air Jordan 14 Golf "Oxidized Green"

The Air Jordan 14 Golf is making waves with its upcoming "Oxidized Green" colorway, and official images have now surfaced. This golf-ready version of the classic sneaker blends performance with heritage. The outsole features black golf spikes, ensuring top-tier traction on various terrains. Whether navigating sand traps or damp greens, these spikes provide maximum stability. The upper is constructed from premium white leather, delivering a clean, refined aesthetic. This material not only enhances durability but also ensures long-lasting comfort during extended rounds on the course. Maintaining its basketball DNA, the Air Jordan 14 Golf sticks to its low-cut profile and Ferrari-inspired details.

The sleek, streamlined design offers both an aggressive yet sophisticated look. However, the golf-specific elements, including reinforced grip and weather-resistant materials, elevate its performance on the fairway. This perfect mix of innovation and legacy makes it a standout choice for both sneaker collectors and golf enthusiasts. With official images now circulating, excitement for this release is ramping up. The Air Jordan 14 Golf "Oxidized Green" will be a must-cop for golfers looking to make a statement on the course. Whether you're a Jordan fan or just want a stylish, high-performance golf shoe, this drop delivers both function and flair. Stay tuned for release details.

Air Jordan 14 Golf “Oxidized Green”

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a sleek black outsole with integrated spikes for superior traction on the golf course. The uppers boast crisp white leather, delivering a clean and polished look. An oxidized green Jordan emblem on the sides adds a subtle pop of color. Black laces and a matching black sock liner provide sharp contrast, enhancing the design’s bold aesthetic. While full images have now surfaced, additional oxidized green branding is expected on the tongues and heels, tying the look together.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 14 Golf “Oxidized Green” is going to drop on February 21st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they are released.

Image via Nike