Official Look At The Air Jordan 11 Low "Igloo" In Crisp Pastels

The Air Jordan 11 Low "Igloo" brings new energy to one of the most beloved models in the Jordan archive. This fresh colorway will be available exclusively in women’s sizing, continuing Jordan Brand’s commitment to offering standout designs tailored for female sneakerheads.

With its crisp palette, the "Igloo" edition stands out as a perfect fit for spring and summer rotations. First introduced in 1995, the Air Jordan 11 broke the mold with its bold use of patent leather and sleek silhouette.

Worn famously by Michael Jordan during the 1995-96 NBA season, the shoe became synonymous with dominance on and off the court. Over the years, the Jordan 11 has seen countless colorways, each bringing its own flair to the silhouette’s storied history.

The "Igloo" edition continues that legacy with a clean approach that leans into Jordan Brand’s lifestyle direction. The images provided showcase every angle of the sneaker, giving a close look at its icy mint patent leather and breathable white mesh upper. These elements combine for a sleek, versatile look that fits both casual wear and more elevated outfits.

As seen in the photos, the frosted outsole, subtle branding, and polished finish all come together to deliver an elegant, refreshing take on a timeless classic.

Air Jordan 11 Low “Igloo”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 11 Low "Igloo" features a white ballistic mesh upper paired with glossy igloo-colored patent leather wrapping the base. This cool mint hue continues on the semi-translucent rubber outsole, giving the sneaker its signature frosty vibe.

The white Phylon midsole keeps things clean and cushioned, while the igloo Jumpman logo appears on the heel and tongue. Rounding out the design are crisp rope laces and the iconic carbon fiber shank plate for midfoot support.

The overall execution stays true to the Jordan 11’s roots while introducing a fresh, feminine palette perfect for warm-weather wear.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 11 “Igloo” will be released on June 7th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released.

Image via Nike