Official Look At The Air Jordan 11 Low "Igloo" In Crisp Pastels

BY Ben Atkinson 70 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-11-low-igloo-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 11 Low "Igloo" delivers a fresh twist on the iconic silhouette with icy tones and women’s sizing.

The Air Jordan 11 Low "Igloo" brings new energy to one of the most beloved models in the Jordan archive. This fresh colorway will be available exclusively in women’s sizing, continuing Jordan Brand’s commitment to offering standout designs tailored for female sneakerheads.

With its crisp palette, the "Igloo" edition stands out as a perfect fit for spring and summer rotations. First introduced in 1995, the Air Jordan 11 broke the mold with its bold use of patent leather and sleek silhouette.

Worn famously by Michael Jordan during the 1995-96 NBA season, the shoe became synonymous with dominance on and off the court. Over the years, the Jordan 11 has seen countless colorways, each bringing its own flair to the silhouette’s storied history.

The "Igloo" edition continues that legacy with a clean approach that leans into Jordan Brand’s lifestyle direction. The images provided showcase every angle of the sneaker, giving a close look at its icy mint patent leather and breathable white mesh upper. These elements combine for a sleek, versatile look that fits both casual wear and more elevated outfits.

As seen in the photos, the frosted outsole, subtle branding, and polished finish all come together to deliver an elegant, refreshing take on a timeless classic.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 OG "White Cement" Gets SNKRS Exclusive

Air Jordan 11 Low “Igloo”
air-jordan-11-low-igloo-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 11 Low "Igloo" features a white ballistic mesh upper paired with glossy igloo-colored patent leather wrapping the base. This cool mint hue continues on the semi-translucent rubber outsole, giving the sneaker its signature frosty vibe.

The white Phylon midsole keeps things clean and cushioned, while the igloo Jumpman logo appears on the heel and tongue. Rounding out the design are crisp rope laces and the iconic carbon fiber shank plate for midfoot support.

The overall execution stays true to the Jordan 11’s roots while introducing a fresh, feminine palette perfect for warm-weather wear.

Air Jordan 11 Low “Igloo” Release Date

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 11 “Igloo” will be released on June 7th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released.

air-jordan-11-low-igloo-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-11-low-igloo-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Voodoo Alternate" Taps Into Zion Williamson’s Heritage

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-11-low-igloo-sneaker-news Sneakers New On-Foot Photos Of The Air Jordan 11 Low “Igloo” 2.3K
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing Sneakers Air Jordan 11 Low “Igloo” Receives Rumored Release Date 2.6K
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seen Sneakers Air Jordan 11 Low “Igloo” Surfaces Online: Mockup 2.3K
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Jordan Brand Brings Subtle Elegance With "Sail/Igloo" Colorway 284