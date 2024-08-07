Air Jordan 11 Low “Igloo” Receives Rumored Release Date

This pair is coming next summer.

The Air Jordan 11 Low is set to make a splash with its upcoming "Igloo" colorway. This women’s exclusive sneaker features a sleek white patent leather base, complemented by a minty green overlay reminiscent of an igloo. This combination creates a striking and elegant look, perfect for sneaker enthusiasts seeking something unique. The "Igloo" colorway continues the legacy of the Air Jordan 11, renowned for its iconic style and innovative design.

Crafted with premium materials, the "Igloo" promises both comfort and durability. The mint green accents bring a vibrant touch, making it a standout in any collection. Designed for those who appreciate elegance with a hint of boldness, this sneaker blends sophistication and flair. As excitement builds for the release, fans eagerly anticipate adding this beautiful pair to their wardrobes. The Air Jordan 11 Low "Igloo" is more than just a shoe; it’s a statement piece ready to elevate any outfit. Don’t miss the chance to own this exquisite addition to the Air Jordan lineup.

"Igloo" Air Jordan 11 Low

Mockup via Sneaker Files

These shoes feature a semi-translucent milky rubber sole paired with a crisp white midsole. Also, the uppers are crafted from white material, accented with diffused blue patent leather overlays that wrap around the silhouette. Additionally, a blue Jumpman emblem graces the heel, complemented by a white 23 logo on the black heel tab. Further, this sleek colorway, highlighted by its captivating shade of blue, is sure to grab the attention of sneaker enthusiasts.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 11 "Igloo" will be released on June 7th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released.