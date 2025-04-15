Summer Vibes Hit The Jordan Spizike Low “Multicolor”

The Jordan Spizike Low “Multicolor” delivers a bold blend of heritage and creativity. This updated take on the hybrid silhouette fuses classic Jordan elements with new energy. The multicolor palette adds a modern twist to familiar details, giving the shoe a fresh feel just in time for summer. Originally introduced as a mash-up of iconic Air Jordans like the 3, 4, 5, 6, and 20, the Spizike has always celebrated Jordan Brand’s history. The low-top version keeps that tradition alive while making it more wearable for everyday use. With the combination of elephant print, molded overlays, and visible Air cushioning, this pair continues the legacy with a lighter, more versatile form.

The "Multicolor" iteration brings together cream leather, black accents, and splashes of yellow and pink. The signature elephant print remains, tying everything back to its roots. Unique heel branding and playful touches on the tongue and pull tab round out the look. Photos of the sneaker reveal a clean layout with just the right amount of flair. As Jordan Brand continues to evolve the Spizike line, this colorway shows how past and present can collide in fresh new ways.

Jordan Spizike Low "Multicolor"

Image via Nike

This Jordan Spizike Low features a cream leather base with black overlays and iconic elephant print mudguards. Yellow and pink gradients on the midsole add unexpected pop, while the tongue and heel tab include custom branding in purple. A visible Air unit enhances comfort. Finished with a black outsole and molded eyelets, this pair brings together multiple Jordan models in one unified design.

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan Spizike Low “Multicolor” will be released sometime in the summer of 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $160 when it is released.

Image via Nike