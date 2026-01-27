SKIMS x Nike Rift Mesh Pack Sells Out In Under An Hour

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS just made a major move into footwear with Nike. The debut SKIMS Rift Mesh pack dropped on January 26th, 2026, and sold out fast. It disappeared in under an hour, showing how much people want this collab.

The split-toe design is becoming really popular with the fashion and lifestyle crowd. The drop came in three earth-tone colors that match SKIMS' usual vibe perfectly. These colors work well with the brand's bodysuits and neutral pieces everyone loves.

The "Black" version is all black with a sleek mesh upper throughout. It's probably the easiest one to style with different outfits and looks. The "Velvet Brown" has a rich, deep chocolate color that looks expensive. It's a great option for people who want something a bit different.

"Archaeo Brown" is lighter and more tan, almost like a nude shade. This one fits perfectly with that neutral aesthetic SKIMS is known for. These shoes are lighter and simpler than the original Nike Air Rift from way back.

They have a thinner sole and a minimal feel. The breathable mesh upper also keeps things lightweight for everyday wear. Further that split-toe design is definitely the most eye-catching part of the whole shoe.

SKIMS Nike Rift Mesh

The images show a split-toe shoe design that looks pretty different from regular sneakers. The mesh upper is made from one piece of material in solid colors.

You can see how the toe area is separated into two parts, which is inspired by Japanese footwear. There's also a strap across the middle with SKIMS branding on it that you can adjust.

Further the black pair is completely black from top to bottom. The brown versions come in two shades - one darker chocolate brown and one lighter tan. The sole is pretty thin compared to chunky sneakers, giving it a sleeker look overall.

The bottom has grip patterns and follows that same split design at the front. At $150, these shoes aren't cheap but they sold out immediately anyway. Kim is building something similar to what Kanye did with Yeezy but with Nike.