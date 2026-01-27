Anta Sports Becomes Largest Shareholder In Puma With $1.8 Billion Investment

The sneaker game just witnessed a massive power play in the industry. Chinese giant Anta Sports officially became the largest shareholder in Puma this week.

They dropped $1.8 billion to snag a 29.1% stake from the Pinault family. This isn't just a corporate merger but a strategic link-up between two major brands. Both companies have been aggressively carving out space in the NBA and street culture.

The most intriguing angle is the potential "super-team" synergy between their rosters combined. Anta already has Kyrie Irving at the helm as Chief Creative Officer right now. He's been revitalizing the brand with his signature KAI line and deep cultural storytelling.

Meanwhile, Puma has been the home of high-energy stars like LaMelo Ball recently. Scoot Henderson also represents Puma as one of basketball's rising young talents today. With Anta's retail muscle and Kyrie's creative vision now backing Puma's platform, things could shift.

We could be looking at a future where performance tech meets cultural philosophy. Kyrie's "A11Even" brand ethos might cross-pollinate with Puma's streetwear heritage going forward. Whether this leads to a Kyrie-led creative shift for Puma remains to be seen. At minimum, it gives the brand financial fuel to chase more high-profile collaborations.

Anta Sports Buys Puma

The organizational chart reveals just how massive Anta's portfolio has become across the sportswear industry. At the top sits Anta, which owns controlling stakes in major brands worldwide.

They hold 85% of FILA in China through a joint venture structure. Anta also controls 60% of Descente and 50% of Kolon Sport's Chinese operations. Their 52.7% stake in Amer Sports gives them ownership of iconic brands like Salomon and Wilson.

Through Kingkow, they control 75.13% of premium activewear brand Waia Active and numerous outdoor brands. This chart doesn't even show their new Puma stake, which would sit at the very top. The empire includes everything from kids' brands to luxury outdoor gear companies.