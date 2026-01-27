Air Jordan 12 "Eggnog" Release Date Set: Mockup Images Out

The Air Jordan 12 "Eggnog" is bringing holiday vibes early. Jordan Brand is serving up a creamy seasonal colorway ahead of the actual holidays.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Air Jordan 12 "Eggnog" will be released on October 17th, 2026.

This festive take on the classic silhouette features rich neutral tones throughout. The "Eggnog" nickname perfectly captures the warm, cozy aesthetic of this fall release. The sneaker rocks a full cream and beige nubuck upper that dominates the design.

That soft eggnog color creates a premium, luxurious feel across the entire shoe. Brown leather accents appear on the mudguard overlay adding depth and contrast to the palette. The signature Air Jordan 12 stitching detail remains visible throughout the construction as always.

Brown also hits the eyelets and pull tabs keeping the earth-tone theme consistent. The lizard-textured leather on the side panels gets the brown treatment as well. That tonal approach makes this one of the cleanest Air Jordan 12 releases recently.

The midsole continues the cream colorway with a matching rubber outsole below. October timing is interesting for a holiday-themed colorway like "Eggnog" to drop early. Jordan Brand often releases festive sneakers months before the actual season hits full swing.

Air Jordan 12 "Eggnog" First Look

The mockup images show a gorgeous monochromatic cream or eggnog-colored nubuck upper that covers most of the shoe. The soft beige tone gives it that premium, buttery look that's perfect for fall wardrobes.

You can see brown leather accents on the mudguard overlay and those distinctive eyelets running up the lacing system. The signature Air Jordan 12 lizard-textured leather panels on the sides also get the brown treatment.

Brown hits the heel pull tabs as well, adding nice contrast without being too aggressive. The stitching details that make the 12 so recognizable are all there in tonal cream. The midsole flows seamlessly with the same cream color, creating an almost monochrome look from top to bottom.