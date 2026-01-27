In-Hand Look At The Levi's x Air Jordan 3 "All-Star Weekend"

BY Ben Atkinson
levis-x-air-jordan-3-all-star-weekend-sneaker-news
Image via michael_lamjc
The Levi's x Air Jordan 3 "All-Star Weekend" features white leather with light blue denim overlays, with matching jeans and hoodies.

The Levi's x Air Jordan 3 "All-Star Weekend" just got an in-hand reveal. New images showcase the denim collaboration in stunning detail for the first time. This release combines two iconic American brands into one special package for All-Star festivities.

Levi's and Jordan Brand have created something truly unique with this workwear-meets-basketball hybrid. The sneaker features a premium white leather base across most of the upper.

Light blue denim overlays cover the heel, toe, and side panels throughout the design. That denim texture brings Levi's heritage directly onto the classic Air Jordan 3 silhouette. The contrast between smooth leather and rough denim creates interesting visual depth everywhere.

Red Levi's branding appears on the tongue and insoles keeping the collaboration obvious. The iconic Levi's red tab logo sits proudly on the lateral heel area. Navy blue laces complement the denim panels perfectly while adding another layer of color.

The midsole stays clean white with that visible Air unit in the heel. What makes this package special is the matching apparel included with the release. Also a black hoodie features Air Jordan and Levi's co-branding on the back graphic.

Black Levi's 501 jeans with the classic leather patch complete the full outfit. This isn't just a sneaker drop but a complete lifestyle package deal.

Levi's x Air Jordan 3 "All-Star Weekend"

The in-hand images show a really clean mix of white tumbled leather as the base throughout. Light wash denim panels cover the toe box, heel counter, and collar area beautifully.

The denim looks authentic with that slightly worn texture you'd find on actual Levi's jeans. This isn't some printed fake denim effect but real denim material used throughout.

You can see the classic Air Jordan 3 elephant print has been replaced with blue denim. It's a bold choice that totally works and feels fresh on this silhouette. Red Levi's branding pops on the tongue keeping the collaboration clear and visible.

The matching apparel package includes black Levi's 501 jeans with the classic tan leather patch. A navy hoodie features vintage Air Jordan and Levi's graphics on the back. Those graphics look straight out of the '90s with that retro aesthetic everyone loves.

