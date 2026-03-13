Fans Believe They Just Found Drake's Instagram Burner Account

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Fans Believe They Found Drake Instagram Burner Account
Jun 13, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Recording artist Drake watches with Toronto Raptors fans as they cheer on their team in the NBA Finals against Golden State Warriors at the Jurassic Park watch party at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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Drake did have his "Plot Twist" account drop a lot of material over the past few years, so maybe this is part of the "ICEMAN" rollout.

Drake always keeps fans on their toes via his main Instagram account, whether it's via teases for his upcoming album ICEMAN or some lighter, more troll-centric posts. But his burner accounts are also a big part of this. According to Kurrco on Twitter, fans may have found another.

The post below shows off an IG account by the name (or handle) or @quilteddiamonds, which has 115 posts up. The account only follows (and is followed by) one person: the 6ix God. This led many fans to cook up theories, jokes, and speculative assumptions in the replies.

"He dm’s his best friends wives or girlfriends through that acct," one user wrote, with another adding, "The plot twist will be INSANE, ICEMAN is coming." "feel like this the account where he tests his posts to see if the format and everything looks right," one fan theorized, although others were less charitable. "Drake is seriously getting pathetic if he has this burner," one user wrote. "It’s like his pettyness and insecurity has went from being hurt by the industry fellow old head hip hop to online like imagine being that sensitive as f**k lol."

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Drake's "Plot Twist" Burner

For those unaware, Drake's used alternate accounts on social media before. The most notable instance in recent years was his "plot twist" account, which released new tracks, shared old footage, and gave die-hards much more to dive into. Activity began in 2024, with new drops stretching out into 2025. Since then, though, it's been pretty silent.

However, with the hype for Drake's ICEMAN at all-time highs, many fans wonder if this supposed burner account is part of that rollout. Maybe fans are reading too deeply into this, but anything's possible.

This also follows other social media changes for Drake. He changed his profile picture to another image of Lil Wayne, which was a signal for many fans.

Still, we can't make a solid call on any of these matters until The Boy himself breaks it down for all to see. With that in mind, we'll see if this "quilted diamonds" account has any secrets or big announcements to reveal.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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