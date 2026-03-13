Fans Believe They Just Found Drake's Instagram Burner Account

Drake always keeps fans on their toes via his main Instagram account, whether it's via teases for his upcoming album ICEMAN or some lighter, more troll-centric posts. But his burner accounts are also a big part of this. According to Kurrco on Twitter, fans may have found another.

The post below shows off an IG account by the name (or handle) or @quilteddiamonds, which has 115 posts up. The account only follows (and is followed by) one person: the 6ix God. This led many fans to cook up theories, jokes, and speculative assumptions in the replies.

"He dm’s his best friends wives or girlfriends through that acct," one user wrote, with another adding, "The plot twist will be INSANE, ICEMAN is coming." "feel like this the account where he tests his posts to see if the format and everything looks right," one fan theorized, although others were less charitable. "Drake is seriously getting pathetic if he has this burner," one user wrote. "It’s like his pettyness and insecurity has went from being hurt by the industry fellow old head hip hop to online like imagine being that sensitive as f**k lol."

Drake's "Plot Twist" Burner

For those unaware, Drake's used alternate accounts on social media before. The most notable instance in recent years was his "plot twist" account, which released new tracks, shared old footage, and gave die-hards much more to dive into. Activity began in 2024, with new drops stretching out into 2025. Since then, though, it's been pretty silent.

However, with the hype for Drake's ICEMAN at all-time highs, many fans wonder if this supposed burner account is part of that rollout. Maybe fans are reading too deeply into this, but anything's possible.

This also follows other social media changes for Drake. He changed his profile picture to another image of Lil Wayne, which was a signal for many fans.