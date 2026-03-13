Future's Feature On Drake's Upcoming "ICEMAN" Is All But Confirmed

The great rap battle of 2024 still has legs somehow, and nobody's feeling that pressure like Drake right now. His new album ICEMAN is coming out soon, and many fans now believe that one of his enemies from that year, Future, will actually be featured on the tracklist. Amid these rumors, the latest episode of the New Rory & Mal podcast has die-hards even more curious.

As caught by joebuddenclips/fanpage on Twitter, Rory asked Mal to confirm if this speculation was true per his knowledge. "He might be," he answered. "The information I have on the album: ideas are being created, have been created. I know ideas continue to be created, ideas have been pivoted from. It's just a fact: ideas are being created. The album is being fleshed out, it's still a process. That's all. I don't know about [them squashing their beef]. I don't think it's far-fetched that they may work together again. Music is exponentially better when those guys are cool." Rory strongly agreed.

Will this actually pan out? We'll have to wait to find out for sure...

Do Drake & Future Still Have Beef?

Of course, the most notable aspect of this potential collaboration is Future and Drake's previous beef. After all, it was Pluto's "Like That" track with Metro Boomin that featured Kendrick Lamar, whose verse set off that 2024 hip-hop feud.

However, there have been rumors that the What A Time To Be Alive duo squashed their beef behind the scenes. Drizzy himself claimed that they never really went through it on "Family Matters," instead pointing the blame at the people around them like Metro.

Still, these rumors about Drake and Future remain unconfirmed at press time, no matter which ones you're talking about. While things don't necessarily look mortally combative between them, it's not all peaches and cream either.