Future's Feature On Drake's Upcoming "ICEMAN" Is All But Confirmed

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Future Feature Drake Upcoming ICEMAN All But Confirmed
Jun 7, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Recording artist Future attends game three of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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With Drake's "ICEMAN" arriving any day now, Rory & Mal's latest discussion has fans bringing up Future again despite the artists' beef.

The great rap battle of 2024 still has legs somehow, and nobody's feeling that pressure like Drake right now. His new album ICEMAN is coming out soon, and many fans now believe that one of his enemies from that year, Future, will actually be featured on the tracklist. Amid these rumors, the latest episode of the New Rory & Mal podcast has die-hards even more curious.

As caught by joebuddenclips/fanpage on Twitter, Rory asked Mal to confirm if this speculation was true per his knowledge. "He might be," he answered. "The information I have on the album: ideas are being created, have been created. I know ideas continue to be created, ideas have been pivoted from. It's just a fact: ideas are being created. The album is being fleshed out, it's still a process. That's all. I don't know about [them squashing their beef]. I don't think it's far-fetched that they may work together again. Music is exponentially better when those guys are cool." Rory strongly agreed.

Will this actually pan out? We'll have to wait to find out for sure...

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Do Drake & Future Still Have Beef?

Of course, the most notable aspect of this potential collaboration is Future and Drake's previous beef. After all, it was Pluto's "Like That" track with Metro Boomin that featured Kendrick Lamar, whose verse set off that 2024 hip-hop feud.

However, there have been rumors that the What A Time To Be Alive duo squashed their beef behind the scenes. Drizzy himself claimed that they never really went through it on "Family Matters," instead pointing the blame at the people around them like Metro.

Still, these rumors about Drake and Future remain unconfirmed at press time, no matter which ones you're talking about. While things don't necessarily look mortally combative between them, it's not all peaches and cream either.

As such, maybe this hypothetical ICEMAN feature will be the strongest proof yet that they have put their differences behind them. Fewtch even seemed to send some lyrical shots at the 6ix God on that WE DON'T TRUST YOU LP with Metro, so it's not just about associations. Are Rory and Mal right or will we not see this reunion?

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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