Drake's BM Sophie Brussaux Set To Marry 26-Year-Old Muay Thai Fighter

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Preseason-Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors
Oct 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Drake holds a camera before an NBA game between the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
The mother of Drake's son, Sophie Brussaux, is officially set to be married on June 21 to a man who is 10 years younger than her.

Back in 2018, Pusha T leaked to the world that Drake was hiding his child with Sophie Brussaux. In the aftermath of this, the Canadian megastar admitted that Push was, indeed, telling the truth. However, in recent years, the artist has been spotted front and center with his son Adonis as he co-parents with Brussaux.

Throughout all of this, Brussaux has largely remained out of the public eye. Instead, she has been focusing on her art career, and reunites with Drake whenever they need to arrange something for their son. However, Brussaux is now back in the spotlight as fans have uncovered that she is getting married on Father's Day, June 21.

According to a wedding registry, Brussaux is getting married to Efe Caliskan. Caliskan is a 26-year-old Muay Thai fighter from Thornhill, Ontario, in Canada.

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Sophie Brussaux Set To Marry Efe Caliskan

Brussaux is 36 years old, which means she is 10 years older than the man she is getting married to. The wedding is set to take place in North York, Ontario. It is also unclear if Drake is going to attend as a showing of goodwill.

Whatever the case may be, this is a story that we imagine will continue to get some coverage over the coming days. After all, fans love to be nosy about these things. We imagine there will also be some sort of discourse about Drake and his relationships over the years.

As for Brussaux and Caliskan, this is a happy occasion for the couple. They now get to showcase their love for one another in front of family and friends on what could very well be a beautiful day in June.

Read More: Drake Turned Into JAŸ-Z—And Became The Version He Once Mocked

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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