Drake's BM Sophie Brussaux Set To Marry 26-Year-Old Muay Thai Fighter

Back in 2018, Pusha T leaked to the world that Drake was hiding his child with Sophie Brussaux. In the aftermath of this, the Canadian megastar admitted that Push was, indeed, telling the truth. However, in recent years, the artist has been spotted front and center with his son Adonis as he co-parents with Brussaux.

Throughout all of this, Brussaux has largely remained out of the public eye. Instead, she has been focusing on her art career, and reunites with Drake whenever they need to arrange something for their son. However, Brussaux is now back in the spotlight as fans have uncovered that she is getting married on Father's Day, June 21.

According to a wedding registry, Brussaux is getting married to Efe Caliskan. Caliskan is a 26-year-old Muay Thai fighter from Thornhill, Ontario, in Canada.

Sophie Brussaux Set To Marry Efe Caliskan

Brussaux is 36 years old, which means she is 10 years older than the man she is getting married to. The wedding is set to take place in North York, Ontario. It is also unclear if Drake is going to attend as a showing of goodwill.

Whatever the case may be, this is a story that we imagine will continue to get some coverage over the coming days. After all, fans love to be nosy about these things. We imagine there will also be some sort of discourse about Drake and his relationships over the years.