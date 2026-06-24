Sophie Brussaux's Wedding Footage Surfaces Online And Drake Is Nowhere To Be Found

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Sophie Brussaux officially married Efe Caliskan over the weekend, while Drake was away in Houston for Father's Day.

Drake and Sophie Brussaux famously had a child together eight years ago, Adonis Graham. Brussaux and Adonis were one of the subjects of Pusha T's Drake diss, "Story of Adidon." Since that time, Drake and Brussaux have co-parented their child in the public eye and have remained cordial throughout.

That said, Brussaux has since moved on romantically. Just a few weeks ago, we reported that she would be marrying Efe Caliskan. The man is 26 years old, 10 years younger than Brussaux. He is a Turkish-Canadian Muay Thai fighter, and the two were set to be married in Canada.

Well, the wedding went down on Sunday on Father's Day, and the footage has since made its way to social media. DJ Vlad even posted some of it on his X account. As you will see, it was a beautiful day for an outdoor wedding. The bride and groom looked happy, and that is really all that matters.

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Sophie Brussaux Marries Efe Caliskan

Meanwhile, many remarked that Drake was not in attendance. Of course, he didn't really need to be. After all, he and Brussaux are no longer together, and he has other things to attend to.

In fact, on Sunday, he was in Houston, celebrating Father's Day with Dennis Graham. The following day, he was spotted in the club partying with Chubbs and even Bun B. Ultimately, he seems to have been having a good weekend, regardless.

This puts an end to one of the chapters between Drake and Brussaux. However, they will still be co-parenting Adonis, who continues to be a major part of Drake's rollouts.

We wish Brussaux all the best with her marriage.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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