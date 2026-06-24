Sophie Brussaux's Wedding Footage Surfaces Online And Drake Is Nowhere To Be Found

Drake and Sophie Brussaux famously had a child together eight years ago, Adonis Graham. Brussaux and Adonis were one of the subjects of Pusha T's Drake diss, "Story of Adidon." Since that time, Drake and Brussaux have co-parented their child in the public eye and have remained cordial throughout.

That said, Brussaux has since moved on romantically. Just a few weeks ago, we reported that she would be marrying Efe Caliskan. The man is 26 years old, 10 years younger than Brussaux. He is a Turkish-Canadian Muay Thai fighter, and the two were set to be married in Canada.

Well, the wedding went down on Sunday on Father's Day, and the footage has since made its way to social media. DJ Vlad even posted some of it on his X account. As you will see, it was a beautiful day for an outdoor wedding. The bride and groom looked happy, and that is really all that matters.

Sophie Brussaux Marries Efe Caliskan

Meanwhile, many remarked that Drake was not in attendance. Of course, he didn't really need to be. After all, he and Brussaux are no longer together, and he has other things to attend to.

In fact, on Sunday, he was in Houston, celebrating Father's Day with Dennis Graham. The following day, he was spotted in the club partying with Chubbs and even Bun B. Ultimately, he seems to have been having a good weekend, regardless.

This puts an end to one of the chapters between Drake and Brussaux. However, they will still be co-parenting Adonis, who continues to be a major part of Drake's rollouts.