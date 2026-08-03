Hip-Hop Albums Dropping In August Of 2026

BY Alexander Cole
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Rod Wave performs at a sold-out Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2023.
Rod Wave performs at a sold-out Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2023. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
August of 2026 is going to be a good month for hip-hop albums, and we have a calendar of releases for you to feast upon.

This year has been pretty incredible for hip-hop albums. Some of the biggest artists in the genre have dropped new projects. Of course, this includes the likes of Drake, A$AP Rocky, J. Cole, Baby Keem, and even Future.

However, this year is far from over. We have five months left in the year, and as it turns out, August is going to be a pretty impressive month. It is going to start off with a new Nino Paid project on August 4. Subsequently, Trippie Redd, Nipsey Hussle, Paul Wall, and Open Mike Eagle will drop albums on August 14.

Moving forward, legends like Rapsody and Cam'ron will come through with new material on August 21. August 28 will also prove to be a big day for hip-hop. Rod Wave, Vanilla Ice, Dahi, E-40, and Czarface are just some of the big names looking to drop.

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August 4:
  • Nino Paid - Somewhere Over The Rainbow

August 7:
  • Hurricane Wisdom - Weathering The World
  • Inspectah Deck - Dragon's Breath

August 14:
  • Trippie Redd - NDA
  • Nipsey Hussle & Bino Rideaux - Prolific
  • Paul Wall & Termanology - Repeat Repeat Repeat
  • Open Mike Eagle & Kenny Segal - DOOMED!
  • The Musalini & 9th Wonder - The Don & Eye 3

August 17:

August 21:
  • Rapsody - God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops
  • Cam'ron - Frederica
  • Tobe Nwigwe - The Bridge
  • Skilla Baby - The Price of Fame
  • Eric Bellinger - Eric Bellinger

August 28:
  • Rod Wave - Don't Look Down
  • Dahi - Black Boy (Alternative)
  • Czarface - Czarface Meets Frankie Pulitzer
  • Night Lovell - My Blood As The Ink
  • E-40 - Turning My Money Over
  • Lancey Foux - The Time Of Our Lives
  • Vanilla Ice - Now & Forever

Let us know which of these albums you are most looking forward to in the comments below.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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