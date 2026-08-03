Hip-Hop Albums Dropping In August Of 2026

This year has been pretty incredible for hip-hop albums. Some of the biggest artists in the genre have dropped new projects. Of course, this includes the likes of Drake, A$AP Rocky, J. Cole, Baby Keem, and even Future.
However, this year is far from over. We have five months left in the year, and as it turns out, August is going to be a pretty impressive month. It is going to start off with a new Nino Paid project on August 4. Subsequently, Trippie Redd, Nipsey Hussle, Paul Wall, and Open Mike Eagle will drop albums on August 14.
Moving forward, legends like Rapsody and Cam'ron will come through with new material on August 21. August 28 will also prove to be a big day for hip-hop. Rod Wave, Vanilla Ice, Dahi, E-40, and Czarface are just some of the big names looking to drop.
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August 4:
- Nino Paid - Somewhere Over The Rainbow
August 7:
- Hurricane Wisdom - Weathering The World
- Inspectah Deck - Dragon's Breath
August 14:
- Trippie Redd - NDA
- Nipsey Hussle & Bino Rideaux - Prolific
- Paul Wall & Termanology - Repeat Repeat Repeat
- Open Mike Eagle & Kenny Segal - DOOMED!
- The Musalini & 9th Wonder - The Don & Eye 3
August 17:
- Lil Pump - Lil Pump 3
August 21:
- Rapsody - God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops
- Cam'ron - Frederica
- Tobe Nwigwe - The Bridge
- Skilla Baby - The Price of Fame
- Eric Bellinger - Eric Bellinger
August 28:
- Rod Wave - Don't Look Down
- Dahi - Black Boy (Alternative)
- Czarface - Czarface Meets Frankie Pulitzer
- Night Lovell - My Blood As The Ink
- E-40 - Turning My Money Over
- Lancey Foux - The Time Of Our Lives
- Vanilla Ice - Now & Forever
Let us know which of these albums you are most looking forward to in the comments below.