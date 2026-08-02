Cardi B Reacts To Viral Video Of Her Allegedly Getting Beat Up

Cardi B has been dealing with some rap beef these days, but that's not all that's affecting her peace and positivity in the public eye. Recently, a Twitter user by the name of willwyd posted a video of her allegedly getting beat up during a fight with another woman, which quickly went viral.

The Bronx femcee took to Twitter earlier today (Sunday, August 2) to react to this clip. More importantly, she denied she's the woman in the video, and a lot of fallout ensued.

"Now where the hell I’m at in this video ?" Cardi asked. It doesn't seem like she's responded in any other way at press time, but some subsequent developments may become relevant in the future.

willwyd apparently posted another video of an alleged Cardi fight, but Twitter took it down. "GIRL DATS YOU IN DAT BANANA YELLOW WIG GETTING YO S**T PEELED BACK FCK YOU MEANNN????!!!" willwyd allegedly wrote. "HERE GO ANOTHER VID."

"YALL KNEW TO KEEP IT CUTE & MASS REPORT THAT WAS YALL BEST BET," willwyd shared in another tweet. "THIS AINT NO AKBAR OR BIA BIG WILLY & WILLNATION BANGS. YALL GOT THE RIGHT MFS."

Folks reacting to this whole situation on the social media platform shared more alleged fight videos. It doesn't seem like any of them have been explicitly confirmed, but that isn't slowing down the debate.

Cardi B's New Song

Elsewhere, the mother of four will likely keep responding to not just Internet chatter, but also more serious beef with her opps. Most recently, Cardi B's new song "Ah Ha" led to reignited tensions with Akbar V after Tia Kemp mocked her with the song when Akbar pulled up to her livestream.

Cardi said the song doesn't target Akbar, but a response to V is coming eventually. As such, the timeline is full of debates and divisive discussions right now.