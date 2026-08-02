Cardi B Reacts To Viral Video Of Her Allegedly Getting Beat Up

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Cardi B Reacts Viral Video Getting Beat Up
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Cardi B arrives for the half time show at the game between New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Cardi B is always clapping back at haters online, so her reaction to this alleged viral video should come as no surprise.

Cardi B has been dealing with some rap beef these days, but that's not all that's affecting her peace and positivity in the public eye. Recently, a Twitter user by the name of willwyd posted a video of her allegedly getting beat up during a fight with another woman, which quickly went viral.

The Bronx femcee took to Twitter earlier today (Sunday, August 2) to react to this clip. More importantly, she denied she's the woman in the video, and a lot of fallout ensued.

"Now where the hell I’m at in this video ?" Cardi asked. It doesn't seem like she's responded in any other way at press time, but some subsequent developments may become relevant in the future.

willwyd apparently posted another video of an alleged Cardi fight, but Twitter took it down. "GIRL DATS YOU IN DAT BANANA YELLOW WIG GETTING YO S**T PEELED BACK FCK YOU MEANNN????!!!" willwyd allegedly wrote. "HERE GO ANOTHER VID."

"YALL KNEW TO KEEP IT CUTE & MASS REPORT THAT WAS YALL BEST BET," willwyd shared in another tweet. "THIS AINT NO AKBAR OR BIA BIG WILLY & WILLNATION BANGS. YALL GOT THE RIGHT MFS."

Folks reacting to this whole situation on the social media platform shared more alleged fight videos. It doesn't seem like any of them have been explicitly confirmed, but that isn't slowing down the debate.

Read More: Is AI Killing Creativity In Hip-Hop?

Cardi B's New Song

Elsewhere, the mother of four will likely keep responding to not just Internet chatter, but also more serious beef with her opps. Most recently, Cardi B's new song "Ah Ha" led to reignited tensions with Akbar V after Tia Kemp mocked her with the song when Akbar pulled up to her livestream.

Cardi said the song doesn't target Akbar, but a response to V is coming eventually. As such, the timeline is full of debates and divisive discussions right now.

We will see if she has anything else to say about these alleged videos or the online hate against her. It wouldn't be surprising given Cardi B's history of clap-backs. But these are debates about physical confrontations, and hopefully we don't get any more alleged examples of those.

Read More: 38 Spesh Chose Violence: Breaking Down His Beef With Jadakiss, Jim Jones & Fat Joe

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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