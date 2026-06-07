Akbar V Wants Cardi B & Latto To Respond To Diss Tracks In The Booth

Cardi B recently made some interesting comments on Instagram Live weeks after pictures emerged of Latto with the former partner of her boo 21 Savage. For most fans, these events have no relation to one another. But Akbar V thinks these are responses to her recent disses against them, and she wants their fans to stop trolling her as if the femcees have been ignoring her.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, she took to Twitter to point these alleged responses out after she dropped diss tracks against them over both artists' songs. "You got to let that hate go," Cardi had said online. "The way I'm putting things together, the way I'm planning things out, I'm going to keep on winning. You're literally going to die watching me win over and over and over again. If you're banking on my downfall, it's never going to happen. I might have some bad days... But I'm never going to fall. I promise you I'm not your enemy. There's probably somebody out there that's praying on your downfall. But not me. 'Cause I don't give a f**k about you. So, heal."

"Yall gotta pick one I'm either talking to myself or they responding to Akbar V," Akbar tweeted. "See the gag is latto responded with taking pictures with her sister wives after that bar ... and Cardi over there making videos right after the diss ... i thought yall said they ain't responding ... no they definitely responded... just not in the music. I'm done."

Akbar V & Cardi B Beef

From there, she said she's not a Cardi "hater" but she just doesn't "f**k with" her, accusing her of posting explicit content of her, having someone attack her in a club, and making fun of her late mother. "I ate you tf up in that freestyle," Akbar V wrote. "Continue to win cause none of yall can stop Jesus Christ from blessing me."

Akbar V has been beefing with Cardi B for years now, and she's also made various criticisms of Latto in the past. It stems from a 2022 Twitter exchange about fake numbers allegations and Nicki Minaj loyalties between Akbar and Cardi.