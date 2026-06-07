"Joe Budden Podcast" Debates About Cardi B's Apology To Latto

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Joe Budden Podcast Debates Cardi B Apology Latto
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Cardi B arrives for the half time show at the game between New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Cardi B recently apologized again to Latto for dissing her after the "Big Mama" shots, which The Joe Budden Podcast had a lot to say about.

Joe Budden recently had an apology for Latto after he made a comment about Drake potentially ghostwriting for her. But that's not all he and his fellow self-titled podcast hosts discussed when it comes to the Atlanta-based artist and apologies. The cohort also discussed Cardi B apologizing to her after the Big Mama disses from the ATL femcee, which stem from a leaked call in which Cardi insulted her.

Mona kicked things off in a clip caught by joebuddenclips/fanpage on Twitter. She spoke on a similar situation she faced and acknowledged that even if Latto chooses not to deal with the drama anymore, Cardi did the right thing by publicly apologizing after both the leaked audio and the "Gimme Dat" diss.

However, Mona also pointed out how Cardi taking two months to privately reach out to her after the leaked audio renders the situation moot. "It shouldn't take you two months to get around," she posited.

Ice agreed with Mona's larger point, but Ish gave that two-month period more grace, especially since she was apologetic for it. Joe also brought up how both women were going through pregnancies at the time of the rift's spark, as the artists explained they were in an emotional state.

The pod championed accountability and spoke on the possibility of the two femcees burying the hatchet. Ice thinks Latto wanted to get the diss off "no matter what," as she recently said she's willing to have a conversation despite getting a private reach-out from the Bronx lyricist before. Budden brought up the pregnancies again, the JBP discussed whether a leaked call is a public diss, they questioned why Latto would go through these motions, and applauded Cardi's apology.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Already Warned Us: 2026 Is All Offense

Cardi B's Latto Apology

For those unaware, this Cardi B and Latto situation began when the former dissed her collaborator on a leaked call as a "p***y" in reference to beef with Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice. Cardi publicly apologized for the insult, its target clapped back on Big Mama, and Cardi issued another apology. We will see if they end up reconciling or if they fully go their separate ways.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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