"Joe Budden Podcast" Debates About Cardi B's Apology To Latto

Joe Budden recently had an apology for Latto after he made a comment about Drake potentially ghostwriting for her. But that's not all he and his fellow self-titled podcast hosts discussed when it comes to the Atlanta-based artist and apologies. The cohort also discussed Cardi B apologizing to her after the Big Mama disses from the ATL femcee, which stem from a leaked call in which Cardi insulted her.

Mona kicked things off in a clip caught by joebuddenclips/fanpage on Twitter. She spoke on a similar situation she faced and acknowledged that even if Latto chooses not to deal with the drama anymore, Cardi did the right thing by publicly apologizing after both the leaked audio and the "Gimme Dat" diss.

However, Mona also pointed out how Cardi taking two months to privately reach out to her after the leaked audio renders the situation moot. "It shouldn't take you two months to get around," she posited.

Ice agreed with Mona's larger point, but Ish gave that two-month period more grace, especially since she was apologetic for it. Joe also brought up how both women were going through pregnancies at the time of the rift's spark, as the artists explained they were in an emotional state.

The pod championed accountability and spoke on the possibility of the two femcees burying the hatchet. Ice thinks Latto wanted to get the diss off "no matter what," as she recently said she's willing to have a conversation despite getting a private reach-out from the Bronx lyricist before. Budden brought up the pregnancies again, the JBP discussed whether a leaked call is a public diss, they questioned why Latto would go through these motions, and applauded Cardi's apology.

Cardi B's Latto Apology