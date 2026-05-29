Latto Seemingly Throws Shots At Cardi B On New Album

BY Aron A.
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Latto performs before Lizzo at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville , Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.Nh56793
Latto performs before Lizzo at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville , Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Latto appears to challenges Cardi B to step into the booth.

It seemed like things were all good between Cardi B and Latto, but that might not be the case. With the release of Latto’s new album, Big Mama, the Atlanta rapper seemingly had some smoke for Cardi B. On “Gimme Dat,” Latto namedrops PlaqueBoyMax as she challenges the Bronx rapper to get into the booth. 

B*tch said what? Let’s clock it/ Really got a Hermes store in my closet/ Talkin’ ‘bout buyin’ big mama a bag like my n***a ain’t already bought it/ Like my n***a ain’t comin’ off racks/ Big bank over here, big facts/ Wish a b*tch would get in that booth/ I’m callin’ up PlaqueBoyMax,” she raps. 

The bars feel random since it appeared that Latto and Cardi B cleared up their issues. The supposed beef stemmed from a leaked call that surfaced during a night when Cardi and Nicki Minaj were firing shots at each other. In the audio, Cardi said she wasn’t “p**sy ass Latto” after Ice Spice dissed her on a leaked verse.

Cardi swiftly offered an apology to Latto online, claiming that she has nothing but love for the rapper with whom she’s worked in the past on songs like “ErrTime.” In the same tweet, she offered to buy Latto a new bag.

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Cardi B’s Initial Apology

“I was ranting and hot at the moment but I fck with Latto HEAVY!! I respect everything about her including her team thats so sweet.. AND NOPE! I’m not too prideful to apologize to somebody I really respect so this my public apology and now ima privately buy her a bag,” she wrote. 

What’s interesting about “Gimme Dat” is that it comes after some speculated that Latto dissed Cardi at a concert. During a performance of “Put It On Da Floor,” Latto’s repeated use of the word “p*ssy” sparked speculation that she was referencing that leaked audio. Latto later denied this to be the case, so it’s a bit surprising that she’s doubling back on their feud. Now. Should Cardi B respond to Latto? Let us know in the comment section below. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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