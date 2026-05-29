Latto Seemingly Throws Shots At Cardi B On New Album

It seemed like things were all good between Cardi B and Latto, but that might not be the case. With the release of Latto’s new album, Big Mama, the Atlanta rapper seemingly had some smoke for Cardi B. On “Gimme Dat,” Latto namedrops PlaqueBoyMax as she challenges the Bronx rapper to get into the booth.

“B*tch said what? Let’s clock it/ Really got a Hermes store in my closet/ Talkin’ ‘bout buyin’ big mama a bag like my n***a ain’t already bought it/ Like my n***a ain’t comin’ off racks/ Big bank over here, big facts/ Wish a b*tch would get in that booth/ I’m callin’ up PlaqueBoyMax,” she raps.

The bars feel random since it appeared that Latto and Cardi B cleared up their issues. The supposed beef stemmed from a leaked call that surfaced during a night when Cardi and Nicki Minaj were firing shots at each other. In the audio, Cardi said she wasn’t “p**sy ass Latto” after Ice Spice dissed her on a leaked verse.

Cardi swiftly offered an apology to Latto online, claiming that she has nothing but love for the rapper with whom she’s worked in the past on songs like “ErrTime.” In the same tweet, she offered to buy Latto a new bag.

Cardi B’s Initial Apology

“I was ranting and hot at the moment but I fck with Latto HEAVY!! I respect everything about her including her team thats so sweet.. AND NOPE! I’m not too prideful to apologize to somebody I really respect so this my public apology and now ima privately buy her a bag,” she wrote.